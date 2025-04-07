Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Exter Ex Hy Cng Duo Launched At 7.50 Lakh. Here's What The New Cng Base Trim Level Has To Offer

Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo launched at 7.50 lakh. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Apr 2025, 12:25 PM
Follow us on:
  • Priced at 7.50 lakh, ex-showroom, the new Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo becomes the entry point to the Exter CNG lineup
The Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo comes with a 1.2 l Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo lineup has been expanded with a new trim level. The new EX variant of the Exter Hy-CNG Duo is priced at 7.50 lakh, ex-showroom. With this, the new variant becomes the entry point to the Exter Hy-CNG Duo lineup.

The newly introduced Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo EX variant comes equipped with a host of features aimed at enhancing safety and convenience. It features six airbags, a 4.2-inch colour TFT multi-information display, and signature H-LED tail lamps. The variant also offers driver seat height adjustment and keyless entry, along with a range of other functional additions.

Also Read : Hyundai maps out aggressive EV plans as India’s electric car shift gains momentum

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo EX variant: Specs

The Hyundai Exter Hy- CNG Duo gets two small CNG cylinders instead of a large one. Hyundai is also offering an Integrated Electronic Control Unit that should smoothen out the process of shifting from petrol to CNG or vice versa.

Powering the SUV is the 1.2 l Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The engine produces 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque. There would be no automatic gearbox. Hyundai is claiming a CNG Duo delivers a fuel efficiency of 27.1 km/kg (ARAI Tested).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Exter
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.20 - 10.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2025
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai i20
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.04 - 11.25 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.11 - 20.42 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo
Engine Icon1499.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 - 13.62 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At HMIL, we are committed to offering smart mobility solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. The introduction of the EX variant in the Hyundai EXTER Hy-CNG Duo lineup is a testament to our customer-centric approach, ensuring that smart mobility is accessible to a wider audience."

Also watch: Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review

Hyundai Exter discount

Hyundai had recently announced discounts on multiple products in its portfolio, including the Exter. The Exter is a popular compact SUV from Hyundai, competing with rivals like the Tata Punch. Currently, the Exter offers the benefits of up to 50,000 off the ex-showroom price. This SUV ranges from 5.99 lakh to 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with the CNG powertrain, the Hyundai Exter also gets a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, paired with either a five-speed manual or AMT transmission.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 07 Apr 2025, 12:25 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS