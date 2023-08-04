Tata Punch iCNG to launch today: What to expect?

Tata Motors showcased the CNG version of the Punch at the Auto Expo 2023. The manufacturer has now announced that the Punch iCNG will be launching today in the Indian market. Apart from this, Tata can also update the CNG variant lineup of the Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG, to come with twin-cylinder technology. Once launched, the main rival of the Punch iCNG will be Hyundai's Exter CNG.

The Punch iCNG will feature Tata's twin-cylinder technology. It means that it will come with two small CNG tanks instead of one larger one. They will sit on the floor well of the boot. The total capacity of the CNG tanks will be 60 litres. The biggest advantage of using twin-cylinder technology is that all the boot space is not robbed away. So, the occupants will still be able to store luggage bags and other stuff in the boot.

Powering the Punch iCNG will be the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that will also be able to run on CNG. While running on petrol, it will produce 84.82 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 113 Nm. However, on CNG, the power output will decrease to 75.94 bhp while the torque output falls to 97 Nm. The iCNG variants will only come with a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, the regular petrol-powered variants are also offered with a 5-speed AMT.

The Tata Punch CNG will come with twin-cylinder technology that brings two 30-litre tanks under the boot space, for a more practical storage solution

The cabin will feature a fuel switcher button on the right side of the steering wheel. It will be used to switch from petrol to CNG or vice versa. The Punch iCNG that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 was also equipped with an electric sunroof that could be opened or closed using voice commands. As of now, the Punch is not offered with an electric sunroof. Apart from this, the Punch iCNG was also equipped with six airbags. Having said that, as of now, there is no confirmation whether the micro SUV will get these features or not.

