Hyundai Exter celebrates 1 year in Indian market, more than 93,000 units sold

Hyundai Motor India Limited recently celebrated one year of the Exter in the Indian market. Till now, over 93,000 units of the Exter has been sold. To celebrate the one-year anniversary, Hyundai launched the Knight Edition of the Exter. The micro SUV has been pretty successful for the manufacturer. It directly competes against the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Punch. Because of the pricing, the Exter also has to go against the likes of Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.