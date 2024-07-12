Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Exter celebrates 1 year in Indian market, more than 93,000 units sold

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Jul 2024, 11:56 AM
  • Hyundai Exter is only sold with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine. It can take petrol as well as CNG as fuel.
Hyundai Exter does not get any mechanical changes with the Knight Edition.

Hyundai Motor India Limited recently celebrated one year of the Exter in the Indian market. Till now, over 93,000 units of the Exter has been sold. To celebrate the one-year anniversary, Hyundai launched the Knight Edition of the Exter. The micro SUV has been pretty successful for the manufacturer. It directly competes against the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Punch. Because of the pricing, the Exter also has to go against the likes of Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Before the Exter, Hyundai has launched the Knight Edition of the Venue which is still on sale and there was a Knight Edition of the previous-gen Creta as well which now has been discontinued.

