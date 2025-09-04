HT Auto
HT Auto
Hide Google Preferred Source Ribbon Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Expands Knight Edition Range With Creta Electric, I20 And Alcazar

Hyundai expands Knight Edition range with Creta Electric, i20 and Alcazar

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 04 Sept 2025, 12:55 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Hyundai Motor India has expanded its Knight Edition with three new models: Creta Electric Knight, i20 Knight, and Alcazar Knight, just in time for the festive season. The series has sold over 77,000 units since 2022, featuring distinctive black styling and premium finishes.

Launched for the festive season, these models emphasize black styling and premium features. The Knight Edition series has sold over 77,000 units since its introduction in 2022.
Launched for the festive season, these models emphasize black styling and premium features. The Knight Edition series has sold over 77,000 units since its introduction in 2022.
View Personalised Offers on
Hyundai Creta EV arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has broadened its popular Knight Edition portfolio with the launch of three new models: the Creta Electric Knight, i20 Knight, and Alcazar Knight. The move comes just in time for the festive season, a period when car sales typically surge.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Since its debut in 2022, the Knight Edition series—distinguished by its blacked-out styling and premium touches—has sold more than 77,000 units. With the latest additions, the line-up now spans six models: Creta, Venue, Exter, Creta Electric, i20, and Alcazar.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta Ev (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Alcazar (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Alcazar
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20 N Line
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon502 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Bold Design, Distinct Identity

The new Knight Edition variants continue Hyundai’s signature all-black theme with brass accents inside the cabin. Externally, they feature black alloy wheels, red brake calipers, black skid plates, roof rails, mirrors, and spoilers, along with matte-black Hyundai logos and an exclusive Knight emblem. Inside, customers will find dark upholstery with brass stitching, sporty pedals, and a refined premium finish.

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO of Hyundai Motor India, said:

“The allure of black resonates with today’s young buyers who seek individuality and a commanding road presence. With the Creta Electric Knight, i20 Knight, and Alcazar Knight, we are offering customers something special for the festive season while strengthening our commitment to style, technology, and innovation."

Also Read : Hyundai Creta King Edition launched to mark 10 years of the SUV in India

Model Highlights

Creta Electric Knight: Offered in Excellence variants with a 51.4 kWh long-range battery (510 km ARAI-certified range) and a 42 kWh pack (420 km range).

i20 Knight: Powered by the 1.2L Kappa petrol engine, available in Sportz (O) MT and Asta (O) IVT trims.

Alcazar Knight: Available with both 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol (7-speed DCT) and 1.5L diesel (6-speed automatic) options, offered in Signature 7-seater configurations.

Both the Creta Electric Knight and Alcazar Knight will also be available in a new Matte Black exterior colour, further accentuating their bold appeal.

Feature Enhancements Across Models

Hyundai has also rolled out feature upgrades in its broader line-up:

i20 & i20 N Line: Now equipped with a sporty rear spoiler, dashcam, and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay support (variant-specific).

Alcazar: Gains a dashcam in the Signature trim, expanding safety-focused tech to more customers.

Pricing (Ex-Showroom, India)

i20 Knight: From 9.14 lakh to 11.34 lakh

i20 N Line: From 11.42 lakh to 12.52 lakh

Alcazar Knight: From 21.50 lakh to 21.65 lakh

Creta Electric Knight: From 21.44 lakh to 24.54 lakh

The Bigger Picture

With the Knight range now spanning ICE and EV offerings, Hyundai is reinforcing its focus on combining bold styling with advanced technology. The black-themed Knight editions, positioned as lifestyle upgrades, underline Hyundai’s strategy of blending design, innovation, and emotional appeal to stay ahead in India’s competitive SUV and hatchback market. In the recent past, such special editions have been working quite well for the OEMs so it makes sense why Hyundai is doing it.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 04 Sept 2025, 12:55 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.