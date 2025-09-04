Hyundai expands Knight Edition range with Creta Electric, i20 and Alcazar

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has broadened its popular Knight Edition portfolio with the launch of three new models: the Creta Electric Knight, i20 Knight, and Alcazar Knight. The move comes just in time for the festive season, a period when car sales typically surge.

Since its debut in 2022, the Knight Edition series—distinguished by its blacked-out styling and premium touches—has sold more than 77,000 units. With the latest additions, the line-up now spans six models: Creta, Venue, Exter, Creta Electric, i20, and Alcazar.

Bold Design, Distinct Identity

The new Knight Edition variants continue Hyundai’s signature all-black theme with brass accents inside the cabin. Externally, they feature black alloy wheels, red brake calipers, black skid plates, roof rails, mirrors, and spoilers, along with matte-black Hyundai logos and an exclusive Knight emblem. Inside, customers will find dark upholstery with brass stitching, sporty pedals, and a refined premium finish.

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO of Hyundai Motor India, said:

“The allure of black resonates with today’s young buyers who seek individuality and a commanding road presence. With the Creta Electric Knight, i20 Knight, and Alcazar Knight, we are offering customers something special for the festive season while strengthening our commitment to style, technology, and innovation."

Model Highlights

Creta Electric Knight: Offered in Excellence variants with a 51.4 kWh long-range battery (510 km ARAI-certified range) and a 42 kWh pack (420 km range).

i20 Knight: Powered by the 1.2L Kappa petrol engine, available in Sportz (O) MT and Asta (O) IVT trims.

Alcazar Knight: Available with both 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol (7-speed DCT) and 1.5L diesel (6-speed automatic) options, offered in Signature 7-seater configurations.

Both the Creta Electric Knight and Alcazar Knight will also be available in a new Matte Black exterior colour, further accentuating their bold appeal.

Feature Enhancements Across Models

Hyundai has also rolled out feature upgrades in its broader line-up:

i20 & i20 N Line: Now equipped with a sporty rear spoiler, dashcam, and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay support (variant-specific).

Alcazar: Gains a dashcam in the Signature trim, expanding safety-focused tech to more customers.

Pricing (Ex-Showroom, India)

i20 Knight: From ₹9.14 lakh to ₹11.34 lakh

i20 N Line: From ₹11.42 lakh to ₹12.52 lakh

Alcazar Knight: From ₹21.50 lakh to ₹21.65 lakh

Creta Electric Knight: From ₹21.44 lakh to ₹24.54 lakh

The Bigger Picture

With the Knight range now spanning ICE and EV offerings, Hyundai is reinforcing its focus on combining bold styling with advanced technology. The black-themed Knight editions, positioned as lifestyle upgrades, underline Hyundai’s strategy of blending design, innovation, and emotional appeal to stay ahead in India’s competitive SUV and hatchback market. In the recent past, such special editions have been working quite well for the OEMs so it makes sense why Hyundai is doing it.

