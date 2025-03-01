Hyundai domestic sales drop 5% in February, exports show marginal rise

Hyundai Motor India reported its sales for February 2025, and the company’s cumulative volumes (domestic + exports) stood at 58,727 units. The company registered a drop of 2.93 per cent year-on-year, compared to 60,501 units sold in February 2024. Domestic sales in February stood at 47,727 units, witnessing a drop of 4.93 per cent against 50,201 units sold during the same period last year.

Hyundai cited geopolitical challenges as the reason for its low volumes but is optimistic the recently revised tax reforms will bring improvements to

Hyundai's domestic sales face headwinds in February

Hyundai has cited geopolitical challenges as the reason for its low volumes. That said, the automaker expects the latest tax reforms to help boost sales in the coming months. Hyundai’s cumulative volumes also witnessed a 10.48 per cent decline in month-on-month sales, against 65,603 units sold in January 2025. Sales have sharply dipped in the last three months, considering the automaker sold 67,615 units in December 2024.

Exports show marginal growth

Meanwhile, Hyundai’s exports increased to 11,000 units last month, a hike of 6.80 per cent year-on-year, compared to 10,300 units sold and shipped overseas in February last year. The carmaker continues to be one of the biggest auto exporters in the country.

Commenting on sales for February, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “With a 6.8 per cent YoY growth in export sales in February 2025, we are witnessing increasing global demand for our made-in-India products, reflecting Hyundai’s strong acceptance worldwide. By optimising exports, we will continue to reinforce HMIL’s position as a key export hub for the Hyundai Motor Company. On the Domestic sales front, despite geopolitical challenges, we remain optimistic that the proposed tax reforms in the Union Budget 2025 and improved liquidity will provide the much-needed demand boost to the market."

Hyundai introduced the Creta EV in January, arguably its most important model launch this year. The carmaker will be bringing more offerings - new and updated - to further improve sales in the coming months.

