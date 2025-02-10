Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line vs Creta Electric: Here’s what differentiates the three versions

Hyundai Creta has been a dominating name in the Indian passenger vehicle market for almost a decade now. While it was only available in the internal combustion engine option only, recently the electric derivative of the compact SUV was launched. Currently three distinct versions of the compact SUV are available in the market - Hyundai Creta, Creta N Line and Creta Electric.

Hyundai has tried to differentiate the three versions of the compact SUV with distinct exterior design, cabin design and price points. The Hyundai Creta range starts at ₹10.99 lakh while it goes up to ₹23.50 lakh for the top spec Hyundai Creta Electric. Here are the key differences between the three versions of the compact SUV.

Hyundai Creta vs Creta N vs Creta Electric: Exterior design

Creta SUV in its new avatar arrived in India last year in January. The design of the SUV underwent major changes including its grille, bumper, lighting and alloy designs. The Creta N Line was soon launched in March 2024 with subtle changes.

The bumper at the front has been redesigned for the Creta N Line as it gets a more rectangular shape while keeping the LED DRL and headlight setup similar. There are N Line badging and red accents all around to differentiate the two versions of the SUV. There are dual exhaust tips at the rear to enhance the sporty look of the car. The bumper gets a blacked-out skid plate at the rear. The size and design of the alloy wheels have also been changed with the Creta N Line getting 18-inch alloys, a size bigger than what the standard Creta models get.

Meanwhile, the Creta Electric sports certain hints of the company’s global Pixel design language, giving the EV a futuristic aesthetic. Upfront, it gets a ‘Pixelated Graphic Grille’ which is integrated with a charging port. The rear bumper also features the same pixelated graphic along with sleek LED tail lamps which ensure a futuristic appearance.

Additionally, the Creta Electric also features Active Air Flaps (AAF) which are integrated into the vehicle to manage airflow. These flaps enhance the SUV's aerodynamic performance while cooling key components. It also gets a set of 17-inch Aero Alloys with low rolling resistance tires aimed for better efficiency.

Hyundai Creta N Line vs Creta SUV: Interior

The Hyundai Creta gets a dual tone black and white cabin. Meanwhile, the interior of the Creta N Line comes with an all-black theme which will be enhanced by red accents for a sporty feel. The N Line logos will be placed on the upholstery, steering wheel and the gear selector. All other things, including features, will remain similar to the standardCreta models. The SUV offers features like 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, 10.25-inch digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, 360-degree camera, wireless charging and more.

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Creta Electric too gets a dual tone black and white cabin, however it gets a different three spoke steering wheel with the four dot logo on the steering wheel. The features list of the Hyundai Creta Electric also makes it a premium model over the ICE counterpart. To begin with, the EV gets Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature that allows it to act as a portable power source enabling users to charge external devices both inside and outside the vehicle.

Additionally, over the Hyundai Creta, the Creta Electric also gets Shift-by-Wire system and a digital key, which it borrows from the Hyundai Alcazar also gets. The digital key allows users to lock or unlock the vehicle using a smartphone or smartwatch. The Hyundai Creta Electric also gets in-car payment allowing the customers to pay for EV chargers using the infotainment system.

