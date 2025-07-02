Hyundai Creta tops SUV sales in India for June 2025, marks 10 years in market

The Hyundai Creta SUV has retained its seat as the highest-selling passenger vehicle in India for the third consecutive time. With 15,786 units sold in June 2025, it has solidified its position as one of the best-rated compact SUVs within the competitive Indian auto market. Debuted in 2015, the Creta has gained a strong customer base due to numerous factors, including exterior design, spacious cabin, an extensive feature list, and multiple options for the engine and gearbox.

The Creta has been the best-selling SUV in the first half of 2025, and this milestone coincides with the SUV’s 10th anniversary. Commenting on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “CRETA is not just a product, it is an emotion for over 1.2 million Indian families. Over the last decade, brand CRETA has consistently redefined the SUV space and remained a strong pillar of Hyundai’s growth in India. Becoming the bestselling model in June 2025, exactly as it completes 10 years in the country, is a testament to the love and trust that Indian customers have placed in the brand."

Garg adds that the Creta has been the highest-selling mid-size SUV in the country every completed year since its 2015 market debut.

Hyundai Creta: Specs & Features

The Creta SUV offers three engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The naturally aspirated petrol unit can be mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT. This powerplant makes 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. The top-of-the-line turbo-petrol unit is offered with a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed manual in the N-Line trim. With this, the Creta makes 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. The diesel engine makes 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and can be had with both manual and automatic options.

The SUV’s cabin houses a Dual-screen panel that houses an infotainment display and a digital cluster, measuring 10.25 inches each. The infotainment is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Creta further features dual-zone auto climate control, an 8-speaker audio system from Bose, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging. Occupants are treated with front ventilated seats and a powered seat for the driver.

Hyundai Creta: Pricing

The Hyundai Creta price starts from ₹11.10 lakh for the base Creta 1.5 MPi MT E - Petrol variant. The top-of-the-line model is the Creta 1.5 CRDi AT SX(O) Knight Dual Tone - Diesel, priced at ₹20.40 lakh. The 1.5-litre diesel mill is available from ₹12.68 lakh. The petrol unit with the automatic gearbox is available from ₹14.37 lakh. The diesel unit with the same starts at ₹17.85 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

