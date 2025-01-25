Hyundai Creta to Tata Punch: All flex-fuel cars at Auto Expo 2025

Electric vehicles might be the new buzz in India but another alternative fuel that took the limelight at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo was flex fuel. It is a blend of petrol and ethanol which provides lower fuel costs as the petrol is blended with ethanol or methanol. Here are three flex-fuel powered cars that were there at the Auto Expo 2025.

Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel is equipped with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine, which is also utilized in the Hyundai i20, Venue, and Kia Sonet. This engine generates a maximum power of 118 bhp at 6,000 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 172 Nm at 1,500 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. This particular engine and transmission combination has not been previously offered in any of the Hyundai vehicles currently available in India. Additionally, the engine has been modified to operate on a range of fuels from E0 to E100, including both petrol and ethanol.

Mahindra XUV 3XO uses the same turbocharged 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO Flex Fuel is equipped with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine, delivering a maximum power of 110 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque of 200 Nm within the range of 2,000 to 3,500 rpm. This engine, which is currently in use, has been adapted to operate on petrol blended with ethanol in proportions ranging from 20 percent to 85 percent.

Tata Punch

A Tata Punch Flex Fuel prototype on display at the 2025 Auto Expo

Tata Punch Flex Fuel was presented at the Auto Expo 2025. This variant of the Tata Punch is capable of operating on 85 percent ethanol fuel as well as on 100 percent ethanol. There were no aesthetic modifications to the Punch Flex Fuel; the alterations made by Tata Motors are primarily mechanical.

Tata Motors made several mechanical changes to make Tata Punch's engine compatible with flex-fuel. There is a smart software and an advanced engine control system that can automatically adjust to various ethanol fuel blends that too on the go.

The fuel injection system is now heated and there are high-flow injectors that ensure that the engine can start smoothly when it is cold. Tata is using smart ethanol percentage detection that seamlessly transitions between various ethanol blends. There is also an advanced exhaust after treatment system to lower harmful emission gasses.

