Hyundai Creta S(O): The sensible, most value-for-money pick

Hyundai’s latest update to the Creta range was introduced in March this year, completely reshaping the variant hierarchy. The carmaker introduced new EX(O) and SX Premium variants to the lineup, including newer feature combinations. As a result, the 2025 Hyundai Creta lineup saw a wider price spread across segments.
However, while the higher trims like SX Premium continue to attract buyers seeking a more premium package, the mid-spec S(O) variant gets most of the luxuries that a modern buyer requires, becoming the most balanced and cost-effective choice in the line-up. Here's why we think that the Hyundai Creta S(O) is one of the most Value-For-Money options in the entire lineup:
In most cities, the ex-showroom bill for the S(O) variant lands around the ₹14 to ₹17.5 lakh mark, depending on the engine and transmission you choose.
What makes S(O) feel worth the extra rupees is not a single headline gadget but a set of everyday upgrades that add up, such as:
Top trims bring things like ventilated seats, fancier upholstery and premium audio. They’re nice, but for many buyers, the cost jump for those extras isn’t matched by a daily-life benefit. Higher trims also push up insurance and repair bills slightly, and add complexity that some owners would rather avoid.
S(O) keeps the essentials and skips the extra premium frills. For someone who drives in the city, takes the occasional long trip and wants a comfortable, low-hassle ownership experience, that trade-off makes a lot of sense.
