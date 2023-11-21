Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition launched. Check what's special

Volkswagen has launched the new Sound Edition of the Taigun and Virtus in the Indian market. The new limited edition model is based on the Topline variants and will be available in limited numbers. The Taigun Sound Edition is priced at ₹16.33 lakh for the Topline MT variant and ₹17.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Topline AT variant whereas the Virtus Sound Edition is priced at ₹15.52 lakh for the manual gearbox and Rs. 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic variant. The Sound Edition comes with cosmetic upgrades and a few feature additions as well.

Apart from the standard features, that the Topline variant gets, the Sound Edition adds electric adjustment for the front-row seats and a seven-speaker setup which comes with a sub-woofer and an amplifier.

Cosmetic changes include ‘Sound Edition’ badging and graphics on the C-pillar. The Taigun Sound Edition will be sold in five colour options - Wild Cherry Red, Lava Red, Carbon Steel Grey and Rising Blue. The colours will also come with contrasting white roof and outside rearview mirrors.

Being based on the Topline version means that the Sound Edition will be sold only with a 1.0-litre engine. It is a three-cylinder unit that is turbocharged. It produces 113 bhp of max power and 175 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Apart from the 1.0-litre TSI, the Taigun and Virtus are also available with a 1.5-litre TSI engine. It puts out 148 bhp of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine also features ACT or Active Cylinder Technology which helps in increasing fuel efficiency.

The price of the Volkswagen Taigun starts at ₹11.62 lakh and goes up to ₹19.76 lakh. The Virtus' prices start from ₹11.48 lakh and go up to ₹19.29 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

