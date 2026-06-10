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Hyundai Creta N Line price revised by up to 1,300 for select models, variants rejigged

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 10 Jun 2026, 11:43 am
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Hyundai has revised Creta N Line prices by up to 1,300 and discontinued select N8 DCT variants, raising the entry price. The Creta Electric also becomes costlier by up to 600

Hyundai Creta N Line price revised by up to ₹1,300 for select models, variants rejigged
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South Korean automaker Hyundai has hiked the prices of a select few models by up to 1,300 for the Creta N Line. This comes on the back of the company announcing price hikes across the product portfolio from June 1 onwards. Not only that, but the company has rejigged the variant lineup of the Creta N Line, with a few variants being discontinued.

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Hyundai Creta N Line Variant Rejig

Hyundai has discontinued the N8 DCT and N8 dual-tone DCT models of the Creta N Line, making the entry-level price point of the SUV slightly higher. After the discontinuation of the entry-level N8 variants, the current starting ex-showroom price of the Hyundai Creta N Line is 19,03,300, up 1,20,300 from the previous 17,83,000.

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Hyundai Creta N Line Price Hike

The Hyundai Creta N Line has seen price increases across three of its variants. The N10 variant with manual transmission witnessed a price hike of 800, taking its starting ex-showroom price to 19,03,300 (ex-showroom) from 19,02,500 (ex-showroom). In addition, the N10 dual-tone with manual transmission received the steepest price hike of 1,300, taking its effective starting ex-showroom price to 19,18,300 from 19,17,000.

Lastly, the top variant of the Creta N Line, the N10 dual-tone with dual-clutch transmission (DCT), received a price hike of 490, taking its effective price to 20,09,990 (ex-showroom) from 20,09,500 (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Hyundai Creta EV price hiked for select variants; check new variant-wise pricelist

Hyundai Creta Electric Price Hike

Moreover, Hyundai increased the prices of its budget electric vehicle, the Creta Electric. The electric SUV from Hyundai has received a slight price hike, effective from June 1, 2026. Select variants of the Creta Electric have witnessed a price hike of up to 600. With this price hike, the Hyundai Creta Electric boasts a starting ex-showroom price of 18,02,800, with the range going all the way up to 24,70,100.

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First Published Date: 10 Jun 2026, 11:43 am IST
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