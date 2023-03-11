Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: 5 things you should know

Hyundai Creta has been the segment leader for compact SUVs since it was first launched in the Indian market. In the global market, Creta has already received a facelift which is still due for the Indian market. In Brazil, Hyundai has launched the Creta N Line Night Edition. It will be a limited-run special edition. Here are five things that one should know about the Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition.

Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: Cosmetic changes

The Night Edition is based on the facelifted version of the Creta N Line which is not on sale in the Indian market. Apart from this, the SUV has been given an all-black look. So, the grille, side skirts, logos, body panels and alloys are finished in black. There are no chrome elements on the exterior. While the headlamp unit is the same, it now has a smoked-out finish just like the tail lamp. There are new LED fog lamps that are mounted vertically now.

Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: Sporty black interior

The interior of the Creta N Line Night Edition is finished in black. Because it is based on the N Line version, there is red stitching and N-line badging. The blacked-out upholstery with red stitching does give a sporty appeal to the cabin.

Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: Specifications

Powering the Creta N Line Night Edition is the 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 167 bhp and 202 Nm of peak torque. The regular Creta N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm.

Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: ADAS

In Brazil, the Creta N Line Night Edition is offered with Hyundai SmartSense which is a set of Advanced Driver Aids Systems. The SUV is equipped with adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, auto emergency braking, lane-keep assist and driver attention warning.

Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: India launch

Hyundai will not be launching the N Line Night Edition of the Creta in the Indian market. They are already selling the Knight Edition of Creta in India which is a bit different than what is on sale in Brazil. The facelifted version of the Creta is expected to launch in India sometime in 2024. This is when Hyundai can bring in the N Line version of the Creta as well.

