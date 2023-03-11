HT Auto
Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: 5 things you should know

Hyundai Creta has been the segment leader for compact SUVs since it was first launched in the Indian market. In the global market, Creta has already received a facelift which is still due for the Indian market. In Brazil, Hyundai has launched the Creta N Line Night Edition. It will be a limited-run special edition. Here are five things that one should know about the Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition.

11 Mar 2023
Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition will be sold only in Brazil. It will be limited to 900 units.
Hyundai has revealed a Creta N Line Night Edition for the Brazilian market. It is highly unlikely that the N Line Night Edition of the Creta makes it way to the Indian market. 
The Night Edition is a special edition of the Creta N Line that is sold in the Brazilian market. In India, Hyundai has not yet introduced the N Line version of the Creta.
The SUV gets an all-black look with several cosmetic upgrades as compared to the standard Creta.
There are 18-inch alloy wheels on the sides with black plastic cladding. The window sill and the side skirts are also blacked-out now. 
The front-grille is also more aggressive than the standard Creta because this model is the N Line version.
The model gets all-black leather upholstered seats with contrast red stitching. The gear knob also gets red accents and contrast stitching. 
Hyundai has also equipped the Creta N Line Night Edition with Hyundai SmartSense which is essentially ADAS features.
Some of the features on offer are lane keep assist, fatigue detection, autonomous braking, adaptive high beam etc.
Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition will be sold only in Brazil. It will be limited to 900 units.
Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: Cosmetic changes

The Night Edition is based on the facelifted version of the Creta N Line which is not on sale in the Indian market. Apart from this, the SUV has been given an all-black look. So, the grille, side skirts, logos, body panels and alloys are finished in black. There are no chrome elements on the exterior. While the headlamp unit is the same, it now has a smoked-out finish just like the tail lamp. There are new LED fog lamps that are mounted vertically now.

Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: Sporty black interior

The interior of the Creta N Line Night Edition is finished in black. Because it is based on the N Line version, there is red stitching and N-line badging. The blacked-out upholstery with red stitching does give a sporty appeal to the cabin.

Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: Specifications

Powering the Creta N Line Night Edition is the 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 167 bhp and 202 Nm of peak torque. The regular Creta N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm.

Also Read : New Hyundai Kona Electric gets two battery pack options, promises up to 490 km

Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: ADAS

In Brazil, the Creta N Line Night Edition is offered with Hyundai SmartSense which is a set of Advanced Driver Aids Systems. The SUV is equipped with adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, auto emergency braking, lane-keep assist and driver attention warning.

Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: India launch

Hyundai will not be launching the N Line Night Edition of the Creta in the Indian market. They are already selling the Knight Edition of Creta in India which is a bit different than what is on sale in Brazil. The facelifted version of the Creta is expected to launch in India sometime in 2024. This is when Hyundai can bring in the N Line version of the Creta as well.

