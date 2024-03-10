HT Auto
Hyundai Creta N Line launch tomorrow: Check price, features and specs

| Updated on: 10 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM
  • Hyundai India has opened bookings for the Creta N Line SUV at an amount of 25,000, which can be done online and offline.
2024 Hyundai Creta N Line
2024 Hyundai Creta N Line
Hyundai Motor India is gearing up to unveil its third N Line model, the Creta N Line, tomorrow (March 11, 2024). Positioned as the flagship variant of the Creta lineup, bookings for the N Line have already begun with a minimum deposit of 25,000. The Creta N Line has already started arriving at dealerships.

The Creta N Line will come in two trims: N8 and N10, likely equivalent to the SX(Tech) and SX(O) trims of the standard Creta, respectively. The current price of the Creta SX(O) with turbo-DCT is 20 lakh, suggesting that the Creta N Line N10 variant with turbo-DCT could be priced between 20.50 lakh and 20.60 lakh. The manual variant is expected to be slightly more affordable. However, the pricing for the N8 variant is uncertain since Hyundai does not offer the turbo-DCT powertrain on any trim below the SX(O).

Similar to the turbo petrol unit of the Creta, the N Line model will be equipped with the 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol engine, producing 160bhp and 253Nm of torque. The standard variant comes with a seven-speed DCT, while the N Line will also offer a six-speed manual transmission.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta N Line vs Creta SUV: Key differences

For the additional cost, the Creta N Line will feature both cosmetic and mechanical enhancements. The exterior design is inspired by WRC cars, according to Hyundai. Competing with models like the Kia Seltos X-Line and Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, the special edition Creta will boast N-Line paint schemes, front and rear badging, a new sporty front grille, a more aggressive front bumper with red accents, and side skirts with red accents. The standout feature will be the N Line-specific 18-inch wheels, distinguishing this special edition from the standard model.

At the rear, a new twin-tip exhaust is expected to offer a more appealing sound compared to the standard Creta. Additionally, Hyundai is likely to enhance the suspension setup to improve the SUV's handling.

Aligned with other N Line models, the Creta N Line is expected to feature an N Line-specific steering wheel, instrument cluster, and red piping on the seats, gear lever, and steering wheel. N Line embossing on the headrests can also be expected. Based on the top-spec Creta SX(O), the N Line will include features such as a 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS, dual digital displays, a powered driver's seat, rear-seat recline, and an LED lighting package.

