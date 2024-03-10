Hyundai Creta N Line launch tomorrow: Check price, features and specs

Hyundai Motor India is gearing up to unveil its third N Line model, the Creta N Line, tomorrow (March 11, 2024). Positioned as the flagship variant of the Creta lineup, bookings for the N Line have already begun with a minimum deposit of ₹25,000. The Creta N Line has already started arriving at dealerships.

The Creta N Line will come in two trims: N8 and N10, likely equivalent to the SX(Tech) and SX(O) trims of the standard Creta, respectively. The current price of the Creta SX(O) with turbo-DCT is ₹20 lakh, suggesting that the Creta N Line N10 variant with turbo-DCT could be priced between ₹20.50 lakh and 20.60 lakh. The manual variant is expected to be slightly more affordable. However, the pricing for the N8 variant is uncertain since Hyundai does not offer the turbo-DCT powertrain on any trim below the SX(O).

Similar to the turbo petrol unit of the Creta, the N Line model will be equipped with the 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol engine, producing 160bhp and 253Nm of torque. The standard variant comes with a seven-speed DCT, while the N Line will also offer a six-speed manual transmission.

For the additional cost, the Creta N Line will feature both cosmetic and mechanical enhancements. The exterior design is inspired by WRC cars, according to Hyundai. Competing with models like the Kia Seltos X-Line and Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, the special edition Creta will boast N-Line paint schemes, front and rear badging, a new sporty front grille, a more aggressive front bumper with red accents, and side skirts with red accents. The standout feature will be the N Line-specific 18-inch wheels, distinguishing this special edition from the standard model.

At the rear, a new twin-tip exhaust is expected to offer a more appealing sound compared to the standard Creta. Additionally, Hyundai is likely to enhance the suspension setup to improve the SUV's handling.

Aligned with other N Line models, the Creta N Line is expected to feature an N Line-specific steering wheel, instrument cluster, and red piping on the seats, gear lever, and steering wheel. N Line embossing on the headrests can also be expected. Based on the top-spec Creta SX(O), the N Line will include features such as a 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS, dual digital displays, a powered driver's seat, rear-seat recline, and an LED lighting package.

