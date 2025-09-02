Hyundai Creta King Edition launched to mark 10 years of the SUV in India

As the Hyundai Creta completes 10 years in the Indian market, the South Korean carmaker has launched the Creta King, King Knight and the King Limited Edition to mark the milestone. This trio of special editions comes with several exterior, interior and feature enhancements. The Creta King, King Limited Edition, and King Knight arrive as the SUV’s latest iterations, aiming to keep the brand’s blockbuster fresh in an increasingly crowded mid-size market.

Hyundai Creta: Price

The Hyundai Creta range begins with the E variant at around ₹11.10 lakh ex-showroom. The EX follows at ₹12.32 lakh, and the S at ₹13.54 lakh, while the S(O) is priced at ₹14.48 lakh. From there the ladder climbs steadily until the new Creta King, priced between ₹17.88 lakh and ₹20.61 lakh, depending on engine and gearbox. The King Knight and King Limited Edition sit even higher, crossing the ₹20 lakh mark.

Hyundai Creta King edition: Exterior and interior changes

The King variants are distinguished by larger 18-inch alloys, new matte black paint, and dedicated badging. Inside, Hyundai has gone beyond cosmetic tweaks. A memory function for the driver’s seat, 8-way powered passenger seat with walk-in function, and even a seatback table with cup holder point to a focus on everyday usability.

The King Limited Edition adds branding flourishes on cushions, mats and key covers, while the KingKnight leans fully into an all-black look with matte alloys and its own emblem.

Hyundai Creta: Feature upgrades across the range

Importantly, Hyundai hasn’t reserved all updates for the special editions. Features like dual-zone climate control with a touch panel, a dashcam, and wireless smartphone connectivity have filtered down to more variants, including the Creta N Line. It’s a subtle acknowledgment that customers in this segment now expect premium kit even without stretching to the very top.

Hyundai Creta: Powertrains

Under the bonnet, Hyundai has stayed conservative. The 1.5 petrol, 1.5 diesel, and 1.5 turbo-petrol continue unchanged, paired with manual, CVT, automatic, and DCT gearboxes. The Limited and Knight trims are positioned as automatic-only, nudging buyers toward higher price brackets.

