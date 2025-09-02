HT Auto
HT Auto
Hide Google Preferred Source Ribbon Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Creta King Edition Launched At 17.88 Lakh To Mark 10 Years Of The Suv In India

Hyundai Creta King Edition launched to mark 10 years of the SUV in India

By: Srinjoy Bal
| Updated on: 02 Sept 2025, 13:12 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

The Hyundai Creta King, King Knight and the King Limited Edition comes with several exterior, interior and feature enhancements.

Hyundai Creta King Edition
The new Creta King, priced between ₹17.88 lakh and ₹20.61 lakh, depending on engine and gearbox.
Hyundai Creta King Edition
The new Creta King, priced between ₹17.88 lakh and ₹20.61 lakh, depending on engine and gearbox.
View Personalised Offers on
Hyundai Creta N Line arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

As the Hyundai Creta completes 10 years in the Indian market, the South Korean carmaker has launched the Creta King, King Knight and the King Limited Edition to mark the milestone. This trio of special editions comes with several exterior, interior and feature enhancements. The Creta King, King Limited Edition, and King Knight arrive as the SUV’s latest iterations, aiming to keep the brand’s blockbuster fresh in an increasingly crowded mid-size market.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Hyundai Creta: Price

The Hyundai Creta range begins with the E variant at around 11.10 lakh ex-showroom. The EX follows at 12.32 lakh, and the S at 13.54 lakh, while the S(O) is priced at 14.48 lakh. From there the ladder climbs steadily until the new Creta King, priced between 17.88 lakh and 20.61 lakh, depending on engine and gearbox. The King Knight and King Limited Edition sit even higher, crossing the 20 lakh mark.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta N Line
Engine Icon1482 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 16.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta Ev (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Staria (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Staria
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 55 - 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.07 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Santa Fe 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Santa Fe 2025
Engine Icon2199.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 27 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Hyundai sales steady at 60,501 units in August, exports grow 21%

Hyundai Creta King edition: Exterior and interior changes

The King variants are distinguished by larger 18-inch alloys, new matte black paint, and dedicated badging. Inside, Hyundai has gone beyond cosmetic tweaks. A memory function for the driver’s seat, 8-way powered passenger seat with walk-in function, and even a seatback table with cup holder point to a focus on everyday usability.

The King Limited Edition adds branding flourishes on cushions, mats and key covers, while the KingKnight leans fully into an all-black look with matte alloys and its own emblem.

Hyundai Creta: Feature upgrades across the range

Importantly, Hyundai hasn’t reserved all updates for the special editions. Features like dual-zone climate control with a touch panel, a dashcam, and wireless smartphone connectivity have filtered down to more variants, including the Creta N Line. It’s a subtle acknowledgment that customers in this segment now expect premium kit even without stretching to the very top.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter gets a Pro Pack: Rugged styling, new colour, and more

Hyundai Creta: Powertrains

Under the bonnet, Hyundai has stayed conservative. The 1.5 petrol, 1.5 diesel, and 1.5 turbo-petrol continue unchanged, paired with manual, CVT, automatic, and DCT gearboxes. The Limited and Knight trims are positioned as automatic-only, nudging buyers toward higher price brackets.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 02 Sept 2025, 13:12 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.