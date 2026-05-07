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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Creta Gets A Revised Lineup, Discontinues Sx Tech And Sx(o) Variants

Hyundai Creta gets a revised lineup, discontinues SX Tech and SX(O) variants

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 07 May 2026, 13:37 pm
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Hyundai Creta has received a streamlined variant lineup, with the two trims SX Tech and SX(O) discontinued, reducing the total variants to seven.

Hyundai Creta has received a streamlined variant lineup, with the two trims SX Tech and SX(O) discontinued, reducing the total variants to seven.
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Hyundai has revised the Creta SUV's variant lineup by discontinuing two trims. The two discontinued variants of the Hyundai Creta are the SX Tech and SX(O). With this revision, the highly popular midsize SUV’s variant line-up has been reduced to seven trims from the previous nine. Currently, the SUV's variant lineup includes trims like E, EX, EX(O), S(O), SX, SX Premium and King.

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Hyundai Creta SX Tech and SX(O) trims discontinued

The SX Tech trim of the Hyundai Creta was a mid-level variant that offered ADAS tech at a more affordable price, ranging between 15.69 lakh and 17.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The SX Tech trim offered a Level 2 ADAS suite to the customers at a more accessible price point. Now, the buyers seeking to buy the ADAS have to pay up to 1.48 lakh more for the top-end Creta King, which is the only variant to offer Level 2 ADAS, after this revision.

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The other variant that has been discontinued is the SX(O), which was the top-of-the-line rim when the facelifted version of the second-generation Hyundai Creta was introduced back in 2024. This variant lost the spot to the King, which was introduced in 2025.

No additional features, no price change

Hyundai Creta: Revised variant-wise price list
VariantsPetrol MTPetrol CVTDiesel MTDiesel ATTurbo-petrol DCT
E 10.79 lakh- 12.40 lakh--
EX 12.05 lakh- 13.61 lakh--
EX(O) 13.13 lakh 14.48 lakh 14.69 lakh 16.04 lakh-
S(O) 14.19 lakh 15.64 lakh 15.80 lakh 17.25 lakh-
SX 15.03 lakh----
SX Premium 16.33 lakh 17.77 lakh 17.88 lakh--
King 17.27 lakh 18.68 lakh 18.94 lakh 19.86 lakh 19.90 lakh

Interestingly, despite discontinuing the SX Tech and SX(O) trims, Hyundai has not added any additional features to the rest of the line-up. Also, post this variant revision, the SUV is priced between 10.79 lakh and 19.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

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First Published Date: 07 May 2026, 13:37 pm IST
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