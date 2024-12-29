Hyundai Creta EV to Maruti e Vitara: Most anticipated EVs that might debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The automotive industry is buzzing with anticipation as the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 approaches, promising to be a tentpole event that will showcase India's rapidly evolving mobility sector. While final confirmations are pending, the expo is expected to witness the launch of some groundbreaking models that could reshape the Indian automotive market. Here’s a list of some of the most anticipated electric vehicles that might be launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 .

MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster is a pure electric roadster that promises a 519 km range on a single charge.

Cited as one of the showstoppers for JSW MG Motor India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be MG Cyberster. MG Cyberster combines electric and sportscar genre. The sleek silhouette and scissor doors are the design highlights for the Cyberster. We already know that it will come with a 77 kWh battery pack that will have a claimed driving range of up to 570 km on a single charge. The top speed of the MG Cybertser is expected to be a little over 200 kmph. The carmaker had earlier said that the EV could accelerate from a complete stop to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. The MG Cyberster is expected to make a strong impact at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and will be sold exclusively through the new MG Select retail channel.

Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV is expected to share a host of design elements with the ICE variant of the midsize SUV. (Image: Autospy)

Next on the list is the Hyundai Creta, which will compete mainly against the newly launched Mahindra BE 6, the Tata Curvv EV, and Maruti's e Vitara which will also make its debut at the expo. The Creta EV is expected to be priced at around ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom). It features dual dashboard screens, most likely the same 10.25-inch panels found on the existing Creta. Boasting of an impressive amenities like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone auto air conditioning, a wireless phone charger, and powered and ventilated front seats, this EV will surely make a strong value proposition and will further help Creta to capture even more market share. While the powertrain details are yet to be disclosed, the model is expected to feature vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging and could include two battery pack options, with a range of roughly 400 kms, ideal for both, city and long distances.

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

After the success of the Curvv EV and new Nexon EV, Tata Motors is preparing to launch the Harrier EV. It is likely to be equipped with a battery pack ranging from 60 to 80 kWh, delivering an impressive maximum range of 500 km on a single full charge and is set to feature a Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD) system, as it was recently spotted with a rear electric motor. While the current ICE-powered Harrier offers only a Front-Wheel-Drive (FWD) system, the electric version is expected to come with FWD as standard, with RWD available for its 4WD variants. The Harrier EV will be present at the expo and it is expected that it will be launched later in 2025.

Maruti e Vitara

The unveiling of the Maruti e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 represents a pivotal moment for Maruti Suzuki as it steps into the electric mobility era. Featuring a smart design, an impressive driving range, and expected at a competitive pricing, the EV is set to make waves in the Indian car market. We have already seen the concept versions of the electric SUVs as the eVX. In the global market, the e Vitara will be sold with two battery packs and an all-wheel drive system as well. As of now, specifications for India are not known.

Hyundai Ioniq 9

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9 all-electric three-row SUV is the third and largest EV from the South Korean manufacturer and it features a single-charge range of over 600 km.

Hyundai recently unveiled the Ioniq 9 electric SUV at the LA Auto Show 2024. The three-row IONIQ 9 is Hyundai’s new flagship SUV, and it is expected to be the showstopper for Hyundai at the Bharat Mobility show on January 17. The IONIQ 9's sophisticated E-GMP platform enables a large 110.3 kWh battery pack, allowing for an outstanding WLTP-rated range of up to 620 km on a single charge. The SUV's smart charging architecture supports both 400V and 800V systems, allowing for rapid charging from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes when connected to a 350kW fast charger.

