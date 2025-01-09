Creta to be Hyundai's first car with the widest powertrain choices

Hyundai Creta EV is going to be the next big launch from the South Korean automaker. Slated to launch in India soon, the Hyundai Creta EV will debut at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. With this, the Creta will be the first Hyundai car to have such a wide range of powertrain options.

With the launch of the Creta EV, the SUV will have petrol, diesel and electric powertrain choices, while transmission options will include manual gearbox, CVT, DCT and automatic gearbox. This means the Creta will have the widest combination of powertrain choices among all Hyundai cars. Notably, Tata Nexon and Tata Curvv are other models in India with a wide range of powertrain options.

Hyundai Creta EV to join petrol and diesel models

Hyundai Creta ICE has both petrol and diesel engine models on offer. The petrol-powered Creta is available in two different petrol engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The naturally aspirated petrol engine is available with transmission choices like a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. It churns out 113 bhp peak power and 14 Nm of maximum torque. The turbo-petrol engine is available with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. It pumps out 157 bhp peak power and 253 Nm of maximum torque.

The diesel model comes powered by a 1.5-litre engine, which generates 114 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options for the Hyundai Creta diesel are a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit.

Hyundai Creta EV will be available in two different battery pack options. While the entry-level variant will get a 42 kWh battery pack, the long-range version will receive a 51.4 kWh battery pack. Paired with a single electric motor, the smaller battery pack will promise 133 bhp peak power and around 390-kilometre range on a single charge. The 5.4 kWh battery pack will be available with a single electric motor. It will churn out 168 bhp peak power, while this EV will promise a 473-kilometre range on a single charge. Hyundai claimed that the long-range version of the Creta EV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

