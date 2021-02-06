Hyundai Creta has been a fairly popular car ever since it was first introduced in 2015. Enter 2020, and Creta received a new-gen update that not only changed the exterior profile and looks of the compact SUV but also gave it a more feature-packed cabin.

When launched, the 2020 Creta was introduced in five variants - E, EX, S, SX, SX (O). Now, the entry-level diesel E variant has been taken down from the company's online store - ClickToBuy.

The company has announced in the past that the Creta diesel has a greater demand in comparison to the petrol counterpart and the approximate ratio is 60:40 for diesel and petrol variants. With the higher market demand of the Creta, the waiting period on certain trims shooted up to 10 months, especially the base E diesel trim. Some Delhi NCR based dealers that HT Auto spoke to have also stopped accepting bookings on the E variant altogether.

The base Creta E petrol on the other hand is still available on the company website has been priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The booking amount for all Creta variants stands at ₹25,000.

Hyundai Creta isn't the only car in India with a high waiting period. The recently launched new-gen Thar has been selling like hot cake and demands a waiting period of over seven to eight months on certain variants. Other than that, Nissan Magnite has up to eight months of waiting period and the Kia Sonet has around five months of waiting period.