Hyundai Creta becomes highest selling model in March 2025

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that the Creta was the best-selling model in March 2025. The brand sold 52,898 units of the SUV in Q4 of FY 2024-2025 (Jan–Mar). The top-end variants contributed to 24 per cent of total ICE-powered Creta sales and 71 per cent sales were of Creta Electric that was launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Models equipped with a sunroof continued to be the favored option, representing 69 per cent of total sales, while connected features accounted for 38 per cent of overall Creta sales in FY24-25.

The Creta finished FY 2024-25 as the third highest-selling passenger vehicle in India, with 1,94,871 units sold, marking a robust 20 per cent year-on-year growth in sales volume and this was the highest-ever annual sales for the Creta since it was first introduced in India.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 473 km 473 km ₹ 17.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.82 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.11 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 km 418 km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Tucson 2025 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said: “The Hyundai Creta continues to set new benchmarks in India’s automotive landscape. Its consistent brand leadership in the SUV segment and now as the highest-selling model in March 2025 is a symbol of the strong emotional bond it shares with Indian customers. With over 1.2 million Cretas on Indian roads and a decade of trust behind it, Hyundai Creta has become a symbol of innovation, aspiration, and reliability. Charged with Hyundai Creta, the share of SUVs in HMIL’s total sales increased to 68.5 per cent in FY2024-25 as compared to 63.2 per cent in the previous year. The launch of Creta Electric has further expanded the brand’s appeal, paving the way for a more sustainable future. We remain committed to delivering vehicles that delight and inspire our customers."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: