Hyundai Creta becomes highest selling model in March 2025

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2025, 11:55 AM
  • Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular car model in the Indian market.
Hyundai is currently available with petrol, diesel as well as an all-electric model.
Hyundai is currently available with petrol, diesel as well as an all-electric model.

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that the Creta was the best-selling model in March 2025. The brand sold 52,898 units of the SUV in Q4 of FY 2024-2025 (Jan–Mar). The top-end variants contributed to 24 per cent of total ICE-powered Creta sales and 71 per cent sales were of Creta Electric that was launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Models equipped with a sunroof continued to be the favored option, representing 69 per cent of total sales, while connected features accounted for 38 per cent of overall Creta sales in FY24-25.

The Creta finished FY 2024-25 as the third highest-selling passenger vehicle in India, with 1,94,871 units sold, marking a robust 20 per cent year-on-year growth in sales volume and this was the highest-ever annual sales for the Creta since it was first introduced in India.

Hyundai Creta Ev (HT Auto photo)
Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said: “The Hyundai Creta continues to set new benchmarks in India’s automotive landscape. Its consistent brand leadership in the SUV segment and now as the highest-selling model in March 2025 is a symbol of the strong emotional bond it shares with Indian customers. With over 1.2 million Cretas on Indian roads and a decade of trust behind it, Hyundai Creta has become a symbol of innovation, aspiration, and reliability. Charged with Hyundai Creta, the share of SUVs in HMIL’s total sales increased to 68.5 per cent in FY2024-25 as compared to 63.2 per cent in the previous year. The launch of Creta Electric has further expanded the brand’s appeal, paving the way for a more sustainable future. We remain committed to delivering vehicles that delight and inspire our customers."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2025, 11:55 AM IST

