Hyundai Creta becomes best-selling SUV for FY25. Here's what makes it so popular

At the beginning of 2024, Hyundai launched a mid-cycle update to the vehicle, with alterations to the exterior design and cabin elements, driven by ever-changing consumer tastes, especially with respect to design and in-car technology. The Creta's success in the market compels us to ask an interesting question: how has it managed to remain relevant in the increasingly competitive compact SUV space? Here are a few characteristics of the Creta that make it famous.

Since its introduction in 2016, the Hyundai Creta has been a familiar sight on Indian roads. In March 2025, it was the country's top-selling car and ended the financial year as the second-best-selling SUV overall — an indication of its ongoing popularity in a congested market.

1 Hyundai Creta: Design The updated Hyundai Creta got a refreshed exterior design while maintaining the familiar lines of a subcompact SUV. The front face is dominated by a broad, rectangular grille that sets its visual tone, and the side profile is matched with dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels. Both ends of the car use connected LED light signatures, giving it a more modern appearance. Hyundai has also differentiated the Creta lineup through variant-specific design. One such variant is the Knight Edition, which offers a darker look with blacked-out elements like the grille, alloy wheels, and roof rails—giving the car a more subdued, stealth-like look. There's also a performance-led N Line grade. This takes a bolder, more dynamic design strategy, with red accent trim, bigger 18-inch alloys, and red brake calipers—features that are designed to give a more dynamic visual tone. Meanwhile, the recently introduced Hyundai Creta Electric gets different design traits such as pixelated front bumper, which are inspired by the carmaker's other electric models such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

2 Hyundai Creta: Plush cabin The cabin of the Hyundai Creta is built with contrast and texture in mind. The dashboard follows a dual-tone theme with dark and light grey shades, while a soft-touch finish enhances the haptic feel. Copper touches and glossy black panels subtly cut through the monotony and offer visual depth without being too showy. The seat trim is a muted grey-and-white motif that adds to a feeling of openness and visual serenity. These components, together, produce a well-balanced interior that tips toward a sophisticated, unadorned appearance.

3 Hyundai Creta: Features A significant factor driving the Hyundai Creta's success is the extensive range of features available in the myriad of variants. The cabin boasts a dual-screen system—each measuring 10.25 inches—that performs the functions of both the instrument panel and infotainment system. The infotainment system gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity. Convenience features include dual-zone climate control, connected car functions, and an eight-speaker sound system optimized by Bose. The popularity of added comfort features like a wireless charging pad, front ventilated seats, and a powered driver's seat has contributed to the success of the Creta. A panoramic sunroof, which is becoming more popular with Indian consumers, is also noteworthy.

5 Hyundai Creta: Multiple engine options One of the reasons the Hyundai Creta has become so popular is its multiple engine choices to fit different driving tastes. Buyers can choose between three engines: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. The naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque and comes with either a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox, which is well suited for regular city driving. The turbo-petrol engine is the most powerful of the group with a torque rating of 158 bhp and 253 Nm, and is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This engine is offered with a 6-speed manual in the more sporty N Line version for those wanting a more driver-focused experience. The diesel engine produces 114 bhp and 250 Nm, and is available with both manual and automatic options to give a good balance of performance and fuel economy on longer drives. With these engine options, the Creta really has something to offer a number of different driver types—those who want efficiency, a sporty driver, or someone in between.

