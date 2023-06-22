2023 Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts: What do we know so far?

The Harrier and the Safari from Tata Motors have been a huge success in the Indian market. As the competition is getting stiff, the manufacturer is preparing to launch the facelift of both SUVs. With the facelifts, it is expected that the manufacturer will make some big updates cosmetically as well as mechanically. Here is everything that we know so far about the 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari.

2023 Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts: Looks

The manufacturer will be updating the design of the SUVs. The front will now get a vertically stacked LED projector headlamp, a new bumper and a new grille. The design is expected to be similar to the one on the Harrier.EV that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Moreover, the rear tail lamps and the rear bumper will also be tweaked. There will also be a LED lightbar that will connect both the tail lamps. Apart from this, the SUVs will also get a new alloy wheel design which is expected to measure 19 inches in size.

2023 Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts: Cabin updates

The cabin layout of the Harrier and Safari will see a comprehensive update. The dashboard design and the upholstery will be new. The biggest change will be the new two-spoke steering wheel which was first seen on the Curvv concept. It has a piano black finish that gives it an up-market look. The concept had a rectangular screen that showed the Tata logo. As of now, it is not confirmed whether this feature will make its way to the production-spec version or not.

The gear lever might also look slightly different than the current versions and there is also a rotary knob that might be used to control the infotainment system. Speaking of the infotainment system, it is expected to be the same 10.25-inch touchscreen unit that debuted recently. However, it can pack in more features and updated graphics. There would also be a digital instrument cluster on offer.

Also Read : 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift to launch in July: Check details

2023 Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts: Engine

Tata is expected to carry forward the current Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The manufacturer might also launch the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that debuted at the Auto Expo 2023. It puts out 168 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 280 Nm at 2,000-3,500 rpm. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an automatic transmission is also expected.

It is expected that Tata Motors was doing high-altitude testing for the Harrier and Safari.

2023 Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts: Price and launch

The launch of the 2023 Harrier and Safari is expected to happen later this year. With the update, the prices will slightly go up but because of the new petrol engine, the prices can slightly come down as well. Currently, the Harrier starts at ₹15 lakh and goes up to ₹15.65 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: