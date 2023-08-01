Citroen C3 Aircross fuel efficiency revealed: Check it out

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Citroen is preparing to launch its third vehicle in the Indian market. It is called the C3 Aircross and it can be considered as a compact SUV version of the standard C3 hatchback. Now, the brand has revealed the fuel efficiency figure of the C3 Aircross. Citroen is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 18.5 kmpl.
The SUV will be offered only with one petrol engine. It will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit that will produce 108 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 190 Nm at 1,750 rpm. It will come mated to only a 6-speed manual gearbox and there will be no automatic transmission on offer. However, there is a possibility that it joins the lineup later.
The SUV will be offered as a 5-seater and a 7-seater. There are no captain seats on offer. The C3 Aircross measures 1,796 mm in width, has a length of 4,323 mm and stands 1,669 mm tall. The wheelbase measures 2,671 mm.
The C3 Aircross will be equipped with are 10.23-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Citroen Connect. It will come mated to four speakers and two tweeters with steering-wheel mounted controls. Apart from this, there will also be a personal assistant and 35 smart connected features.
There will be no automatic climate control on offer instead it will get manual controls for the air conditioning with a heater. There are power windows on all four windows along with one-touch auto-down for all windows. There is remote keyless entry, a 12v socket in the front, tilt adjustment for the steering, height-adjustable driver seat, rear defogger, front and rear armrest, a colour TFT screen for the instrument cluster and much more.
In terms of safety features, there is ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist, rear parking sensors, rearview camera, high-speed alert, tyre pressure monitoring system, ESP and seat belt reminders.