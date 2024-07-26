Hyundai Creta 2024 races past 1 lakh sales milestone in just 6 months

Hyundai Motor India Limited has achieved a significant milestone of selling one lakh units of the new Creta in just 6 months, the new SUV was launched back in January 2024. The manufacturer said over 550 Cretas sold per day in the last 6 months. 2024 Hyundai Creta still is one of the most popular compact SUVs in the Indian market.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "We are thrilled with the remarkable achievement of the new Hyundai Creta 2024. Our SUV has achieved another milestone of one lakh sales, reaffirming its strong fan following in its segment. We are confident that the Hyundai Creta will continue to set new benchmarks in the Indian automobile industry and delight customers."

