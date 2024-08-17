Hyundai Creta 2024: 5 key features that make it a VFM purchase

The Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular and bestselling SUVs in the country. If you're looking to buy a compact SUV then the Creta would be on your list of considerations. Its new version takes the game a notch higher with its style, technology and comfort. The C-SUV is a direct competitor to the Honda Elevate and the Kia Seltos .

Here are the top 5 features of the Hyundai Creta 2024 that may make or break the deal for you:

Hyundai Creta features: Safety features

Safety should be prioritised when buying a car and the Hyundai Creta 2024 comes packed with them. It gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, ISOFIX, hill start assist, child seat mounts, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines and level 2 ADAS features.

Hyundai Creta features: Connected car technology

The new Hyundai Creta has connected car technology that integrates home-to-car features via Alexa or the bespoke Blue-link app. The Blue-link app is provided free of cost for the first 3 years to all buyers.

Hyundai Creta features: Infotainment system

The new Creta boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen which extends and integrates seamlessly in the speedometer and driver's MID screen. It is equipped with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, The unit also features route navigation, voice recognition, and a Bose eight-speaker sound system an elevated audio experience.

Hyundai Creta features: Panoramic Sunroof

This new Creta gets a beautiful panoramic sunroof as one of its notable features. A panoramic sunroof adds to the feeling of airiness inside the car. It enhances the overall experience inside the cabin. However, there are also downsides to having a huge glass panel on top of your vehicle. It is not a great idea as it heats the car up quickly and doesn't let the heat escape.

Hyundai Creta features: Multiple engine options

The Hyundai Creta has multiple engine options to choose from, including a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a more potent 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.

The engines can be matched with a manual or an automatic transmission. The options include a 6-speed manual, an IVT and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The mix of power, efficiency and smooth performance makes the Creta a great vehicle for both urban and long drives on the highway.

