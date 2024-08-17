HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Creta 2024: 5 Key Features That Make It A Vfm Purchase

Hyundai Creta 2024: 5 key features that make it a VFM purchase

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 2024 Hyundai Creta features advanced safety, connected car tech, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and diverse engine options, making it a strong contende
...
2024 Hyundai Creta
The Hyundai Creta now features a very futuristic exterior design.
2024 Hyundai Creta
The Hyundai Creta now features a very futuristic exterior design.

The Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular and bestselling SUVs in the country. If you're looking to buy a compact SUV then the Creta would be on your list of considerations. Its new version takes the game a notch higher with its style, technology and comfort. The C-SUV is a direct competitor to the Honda Elevate and the Kia Seltos.

Here are the top 5 features of the Hyundai Creta 2024 that may make or break the deal for you:

Hyundai Creta features: Safety features

Safety should be prioritised when buying a car and the Hyundai Creta 2024 comes packed with them. It gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, ISOFIX, hill start assist, child seat mounts, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines and level 2 ADAS features.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Creta EV
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta N Line
Engine Icon1482 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 16.82 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Bolero 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Bolero 2024
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Hyundai Creta features: Connected car technology

The new Hyundai Creta has connected car technology that integrates home-to-car features via Alexa or the bespoke Blue-link app. The Blue-link app is provided free of cost for the first 3 years to all buyers.

Hyundai Creta features: Infotainment system

The new Creta boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen which extends and integrates seamlessly in the speedometer and driver's MID screen. It is equipped with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, The unit also features route navigation, voice recognition, and a Bose eight-speaker sound system an elevated audio experience.

Also Read : Hyundai Venue with sunroof gets even more affordable with S+ trim. Check price

Hyundai Creta features: Panoramic Sunroof

This new Creta gets a beautiful panoramic sunroof as one of its notable features. A panoramic sunroof adds to the feeling of airiness inside the car. It enhances the overall experience inside the cabin. However, there are also downsides to having a huge glass panel on top of your vehicle. It is not a great idea as it heats the car up quickly and doesn't let the heat escape.

Watch: Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king

Hyundai Creta features: Multiple engine options

The Hyundai Creta has multiple engine options to choose from, including a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a more potent 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.

The engines can be matched with a manual or an automatic transmission. The options include a 6-speed manual, an IVT and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The mix of power, efficiency and smooth performance makes the Creta a great vehicle for both urban and long drives on the highway.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST
TAGS: Creta 2024 Venue hyundai creta

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.