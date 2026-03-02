Hyundai clocks 66,134 unit sales in February 2026, grows by 12.6 per cent

South Korean automaker Hyundai recently announced that it clocked in 66,134 units in February 2026, a 12.6 per cent year-on-year increase. Additionally, the domestic sales of the automaker amounted to 52,407 units, witnessing a growth of 9.8 per cent. Moreover, the automaker highlighted that exports amounted to 13,727 units, a growth of 24.8 per cent. The company further highlighted that it was its highest-ever tally for total and domestic sales for the month of February since its inception. Notably, the Hyundai Creta was its highest-selling car in February 2026 with 17,938 units sold.

Commenting on the February 2026 sales results, Tarun Garg, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “We kicked off 2026 on a high note, achieving our highest-ever monthly sales in January, and the momentum continues in February. With a total sales (domestic plus exports) of 66,134 units, the highest for any February in our history, we posted a robust growth of 12.6% Y-o-Y. This includes domestic sales of 52,407 units, also the highest-ever February sales since inception. As we approach completing 30 years in our great country, our ambition is very clear – to make cutting‑edge connected technology accessible to all while elevating every ownership experience and carrying the spirit of Hyundai from India to the world."

Hyundai Sales: January 2026

The company had registered its highest-ever monthly domestic sales in January 2026 with 59,107 units, registering a growth of approximately 9.5 per cent year-on-year. Not only that, but the South Korean automaker witnessed its highest-ever total monthly sales in January with 73,137 units in January 2026, recording a growth of 11.5 per cent. The total monthly sales included export sales of 14,030 units, which further grew by 20.9 per cent.

Hyundai Future Roadmap

Additionally, Hyundai shared its roadmap at the launch event of its sub-compact SUV, the new-gen Venue. The company stated that it will launch 26 new models in the country by FY30. The new Venue is the first of those 26 new models to be launched, with other models to follow. In addition to that, the automaker stated that its luxury arm, Genesis, will make its way into the Indian market by 2027

