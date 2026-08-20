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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Cars To Be Pricier From September 2026. Here’s How Much

Hyundai cars to be pricier from September 2026. Here’s how much

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 20 Aug 2026, 09:11 am
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Hyundai cars will be pricier by 1% from September 2026.

Hyundai cars in India will be pricier by 1% from September 2026, marking the third such price hike in 2026 so far.
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Hyundai has announced that its passenger vehicles in India will see a price hike in September 2026. This will mark the third such price hike for Hyundai passenger vehicles in the country in 2026. Previously, the South Korean auto giant increased the price of its entire PV portfolio in India in January 2026, when the price was hiked by roughly 0.6%. Later in June 2026, select models and variants of the auto OEM became pricier by up to 12,800. Now, the third such move will see an upward price revision of up to 1%, impacting the entire lineup.

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Hyundai has not revealed the exact amount of price hike for its passenger vehicles. However, the carmaker stated that the quantum of the price hike will vary depending on the model and variant. In a regulatory filing, Hyundai India has said that the upward price revision has been necessitated by the combination of rising input and commodity costs, higher operational expenses and continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, among other factors. “The company continues to make every endeavor to optimise costs and absorb cost escalations to minimise the impact on customers. However, the persistence of these cost pressures has necessitated passing on a part of the increased costs to customers through this marginal price revision," the filing from the automaker added further.

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With this 1% price hike, the entry-level models and variants of the automaker are likely to see less impact. However, the top-end trims and costlier models in the lineup will see a larger price hike. Interestingly, the price hike will be implemented right ahead of the festive season, which is traditionally known as the best time of the year, when the auto industry registers maximum sales. It is to be seen how Hyundai's price hike move impacts the bookings and sales of the automaker's cars during the festive period.

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First Published Date: 20 Aug 2026, 09:11 am IST
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