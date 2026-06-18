Hyundai bids farewell to i20 N with 100-unit limited-run Shadow Edition in Australia

South Korean automaker Hyundai is bidding farewell to the current-generation i20 N by introducing a limited-run 100-unit Shadow Edition before the new model comes in. The Hyundai i20 N Shadow Edition is exclusive to the Australian market, making it even more rare. The Hyundai i20 N is a more performance-oriented iteration of the premium hatchback than the i20 N Line , which is sold in India.

Hyundai has launched the Australia-exclusive i20 N Shadow Edition, limited to 100 units. Featuring cosmetic enhancements and Alcantara trim, it retains the 201 bhp turbo-petrol engine and manual gearbox

Hyundai i20 N Shadow Edition: Exterior Changes

The Hyundai i20 N Shadow Edition is available in only two colour options, including Atlas White and Phantom Black, compared to the five colour options available with the standard i20 N. Additionally, the i20 N Shadow Edition retains the 18-inch alloy wheels of the standard model. However, the alloy wheels have been finished in matte bronze with a multi-spoke design. Black wheel nuts and black decals on the doors have been added to enhance the sporty appeal of the hot hatchback.

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Hyundai i20 N Shadow Edition: Exterior Changes

The Hyundai i20 N Shadow Edition gets a few changes on the inside as well. The limited-edition hot hatch gets Alcantara trim to the steering wheel and gear lever. Notably, a small blue marker at the top of the steering wheel helps drivers identify the wheel’s position. The floor mats are specially designed with a pattern inspired by the tread of Pirelli P-Zero tyres.

Apart from these changes, the cabin remains the same as the standard i20 N, featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and built-in navigation. Moreover, the hot hatch gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Other features include wireless smartphone charging, USB-C type ports, Bluelink connected-car technology, a BOSE sound system, and keyless entry with push-button start.

Hyundai i20 N Shadow Edition: Safety Features

The Hyundai i20 N Shadow Edition comes equipped with Hyundai SmartSense safety technology, including blind-spot monitoring, high-beam assist, lane-keeping assist, lane-following assist, forward collision warning and rear cross-traffic alert. The i20 N Shadow Edition further boasts six airbags that are standard across variants for the regular i20 N model.

Hyundai i20 N Shadow Edition: Engine and Performance

The Hyundai i20 N Shadow Edition gets no mechanical changes, as the hot hatch is powered by a 1.6L turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 275 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The power is sent to the front wheels, and the hot hatch boasts a limited-slip differential.

No mechanical changes have been made. The car continues to use a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 201bhp and 275Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential.

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Hyundai i20 N Shadow Edition: Price

While the standard Hyundai i20 N is priced from AU$37,500 (approximately ₹25.08 lakh), the Shadow Edition costs slightly more. The Atlas White i20 N Shadow Edition is priced at AU$41,500 (approximately ₹27.79 lakh), while the Phantom Black colour option is available for AU$42,095 (approximately ₹28.15 lakh).

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