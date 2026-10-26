Hyundai Bayon vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Price & specifications compared

Hyundai has launched the Bayon SUV in the Indian market, which has become one of the most hyped products in recent times. Launched at an introductory price of ₹999,900 (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Bayon is positioned between the Venue and Creta . The automaker has not revealed the complete price list, though. With the Bayon, Hyundai is aiming to replicate the success of the Venue and Creta in the domestic market, which would eventually help the brand to further strengthen its grip in the bulging SUV space.

The Hyundai Bayon is a tech-forward SUV launched in the Indian market, which competes with Maruti Suzuki Victoris, among other rivals.

Initially available in petrol and, from January next year, in petrol and petrol-CNG bi-fuel choices, the Hyundai Bayon aims to take on some of the key rivals in the Indian SUV market. One of them is the Maruti Suzuki Victoris.

If you are wondering which one to pick between the Hyundai Bayon and Maruti Suzuki Victoris, here is a quick comparison of the two SUVs' price, dimensions, key features and powertrain.

Hyundai Bayon vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Price

Hyundai has only announced the entry-level price of the Bayon, which is 999,900 (ex-showroom), and it is introductory. The variant-wise price list is not out yet. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is available in 21 variant options, priced between ₹10,49,900 and 19,98,900 (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.

Hyundai Bayon vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Dimensions

Hyundai Bayon vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Dimension comparison Hyundai Bayon Maruti Suzuki Victoris Length 4,245 mm 4,360 mm Width 1,810 mm 1,795 mm Height 1,605 mm 1,655 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm 2,600 mm Boot storage 505-litre 439 litre - 446 litre

Dimensionally, the Hyundai Bayon measures 4,245 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, and 1,605 mm in height. It has a 2,600 mm wheelbase and a 505-litre boot space.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris, on the other hand, measures 4,360 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width, and 1,655 mm in height. Like the Bayon, it measures 2,600 mm in wheelbase. The Victoris offers boot storage of 439 litres to 446 litres, depending on the variant.

This means the Victoris is slightly longer and taller than the Bayon, while the latter is wider.

Hyundai Bayon vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Features

The Bayon comes packing a curved dual 12.3-inch display for central infotainment touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster. The SUV gets a generative AI voice assistant supporting 10 regional Indian languages with 500+ embedded offline commands, Level 2 ADAS, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker JBL audio system, ventilated front seats, a five-star Bharat NCAP rating, and Level 2 ADAS.

Hyundai Bayon vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Powertrain

Hyundai Bayon vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Powertrain comparison Hyundai Bayon Maruti Suzuki Victoris Engine 1.5L four-cylinder MPi Petrol 1.5L K-Series Mild-Hybrid / 1.5L Strong Hybrid / CNG Power 113 bhp 102 bhp (Mild) / 114 bhp (Hybrid) / 87 bhp (CNG) Torque 144 Nm 137 Nm (Mild) / 122 Nm + 141 Nm Motor (Hybrid) Transmissions 6-speed MT & IVT (CVT) 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT, e-CVT Drivetrain Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) & AllGrip AWD Fuel economy ~17.5 – 18.2 kmpl 21.18 kml (Mild) / 28.65 kmpl (Strong Hybrid)

Under the bonnet, the Hyundai Bayon offers a naturally aspirated engine with refinement and smooth automatic shifts. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris offers a multi-fuel menu spanning mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid, AWD and CNG options.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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