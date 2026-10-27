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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Bayon Vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Monthly Emi Comparison

Hyundai Bayon vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 27 Oct 2026, 12:56 pm
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Hyundai Bayon comes challenging the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, among others.

The Hyundai Bayon is a tech-forward SUV launched in the Indian market, which competes with Maruti Suzuki Victoris, among other rivals.
Hyundai Bayon
EMI starting at just
₹13,100/ month
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Hyundai Bayon is the latest entrant in the bulging mid-size SUV space in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Bayon is positioned between the Venue and the Creta, in Hyundai's product lineup. The SUV competes with a host of models from rivals, including the Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Launched at an introductory starting price of 999,900 (ex-showroom), the Bayon has grabbed quite some attention.

If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Bayon and also considering the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI these two SUVs would command.

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Hyundai Bayon vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMIs for the Hyundai Bayon and Maruti Suzuki Victoris, we have considered the base and top-end pricing of the two SUVs. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenures have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Hyundai Bayon vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Hyundai Bayon HX2 MT 999,9009.5%36 months 32,030
Hyundai Bayon HX10 IVT 17,99,900 57,656
Maruti Suzuki Victoris LXI MT 2W 10,49,900 33,631
Maruti Suzuki Victoris ZXi+ (O) Strong Hybrid 19,98,900 64,031

According to the calculation, the monthly EMI for the Hyundai Bayon ranges between 32,030 and 57,656, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris commands a monthly EMI between 33,631 and 64,031, depending on the variant.

However, the customers must note that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, available and applicable offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 27 Oct 2026, 12:56 pm IST
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