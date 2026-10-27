Hyundai Bayon is the latest entrant in the bulging mid-size SUV space in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Bayon is positioned between the Venue and the Creta , in Hyundai 's product lineup. The SUV competes with a host of models from rivals, including the Maruti Suzuki Victoris . Launched at an introductory starting price of ₹999,900 (ex-showroom), the Bayon has grabbed quite some attention.

If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Bayon and also considering the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI these two SUVs would command.

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Hyundai Bayon vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMIs for the Hyundai Bayon and Maruti Suzuki Victoris, we have considered the base and top-end pricing of the two SUVs. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenures have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Hyundai Bayon vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Hyundai Bayon HX2 MT ₹ 999,900 9.5% 36 months ₹ 32,030 Hyundai Bayon HX10 IVT ₹ 17,99,900 ₹ 57,656 Maruti Suzuki Victoris LXI MT 2W ₹ 10,49,900 ₹ 33,631 Maruti Suzuki Victoris ZXi+ (O) Strong Hybrid ₹ 19,98,900 ₹ 64,031

According to the calculation, the monthly EMI for the Hyundai Bayon ranges between ₹32,030 and ₹57,656, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris commands a monthly EMI between ₹33,631 and ₹64,031, depending on the variant.

However, the customers must note that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, available and applicable offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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