Hyundai Bayon competes with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Kia Seltos, among others.

The Hyundai Bayon and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara represent two distinct approaches to the highly competitive Indian SUV space. While the Hyundai Bayon is a tech-loaded, aggressive performer with high boot practicality, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands out as a slightly larger, highly fuel-efficient family SUV that offers strong-hybrid tech and an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) option.

If you are planning to buy an SUV and considering these two, here is a quick explainer detailing the monthly EMI they would command.

Hyundai Bayon vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the Hyundai Bayon and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, we have considered the base and top variants of both SUVs. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenures have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Hyundai Bayon vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Hyundai Bayon HX2 MT ₹ 999,900 9.5% 36 months ₹ 32,030 Hyundai Bayon HX10 IVT ₹ 17,99,900 ₹ 57,656 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma MT ₹ 10,76,500 ₹ 34,483 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha+(O) ₹ 19,77,400 ₹ 63,342

According to the calculation, the monthly EMI for the Hyundai Bayon ranges between ₹32,030 and ₹57,656, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara commands a monthly EMI between ₹34,483 and ₹63,342, depending on the variant.

However, customers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, available and applied offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenures, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: