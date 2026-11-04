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Hyundai Bayon was launched in India a few days ago as an intelligent subcompact SUV positioned between the Venue and Creta. Built on an all-new K-enhanced platform, the Hyundai Bayon SUV -spec model comes with a premium, tech-heavy package to compete with rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Kia Seltos, and Tata Nexon, among others. One of the models challenging the Hyundai Bayon is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.
The Hyundai Bayon and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara represent two distinct approaches to the highly competitive Indian SUV space. While the Hyundai Bayon is a tech-loaded, aggressive performer with high boot practicality, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands out as a slightly larger, highly fuel-efficient family SUV that offers strong-hybrid tech and an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) option.
If you are planning to buy an SUV and considering these two, here is a quick explainer detailing the monthly EMI they would command.
To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the Hyundai Bayon and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, we have considered the base and top variants of both SUVs. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenures have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.
|Hyundai Bayon vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Monthly EMI comparison
|Model & variant
|Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)
|Interest rate
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Hyundai Bayon HX2 MT
|₹999,900
|9.5%
|36 months
|₹32,030
|Hyundai Bayon HX10 IVT
|₹17,99,900
|₹57,656
|Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma MT
|₹10,76,500
|₹34,483
|Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha+(O)
|₹19,77,400
|₹63,342
According to the calculation, the monthly EMI for the Hyundai Bayon ranges between ₹32,030 and ₹57,656, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara commands a monthly EMI between ₹34,483 and ₹63,342, depending on the variant.
However, customers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, available and applied offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenures, etc.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.