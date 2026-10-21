Hyundai Bayon starts arriving at dealership yards ahead of launch

The Hyundai Bayon has started arriving at dealership stockyards ahead of its India launch on October 26, 2026. The first India-spec units have reportedly been spotted being unloaded from transporters, indicating that preparations are underway for the SUV's market introduction. Hyundai had unveiled the Bayon earlier this month, revealing its design, powertrain and technology package.

The upcoming SUV will be positioned between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai's India lineup. It is expected to strengthen the carmaker's presence in the competitive SUV segment, where it will take on rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Victoris.

Hyundai Bayon: Design and exterior

The Hyundai Bayon follows the brand's latest Art of Steel design language. The SUV features split headlamps, slim LED daytime running lights positioned along the bonnet line, a prominent grille and a chunky lower bumper. At the rear, the tail lamps are connected by a dark strip, while the tailgate features Bayon lettering.

Other visible exterior highlights include a roof spoiler, shark-fin antenna, contrast roof, blacked-out pillars, body cladding around the wheel arches and 17-inch alloy wheels. Measuring around 4.2 metres in length, the Bayon is designed to offer a crossover-style appearance while remaining suitable for urban use.

Hyundai Bayon: Engine and gearbox options

The Hyundai Bayon will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated MPi petrol engine. It develops 115 PS of maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox and Hyundai's Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) automatic.

The company has not announced a diesel powertrain for the India-spec model. The petrol engine and two gearbox options will be available at launch, while further details about the variant lineup will be revealed when prices are announced. Interestingly, the turbo petrol is also missing from the Bayon, as of now.

Hyundai Bayon: Features and technology

Technology will be one of the key highlights of the new SUV. The Bayon gets dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic displays for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, along with Hyundai's Connected Car Navigation Cockpit powered by NVIDIA.

It will also be the first Hyundai model in India to feature an in-built generative AI voice assistant, developed with intelligence from Perplexity and voice AI technology from SoundHound AI. The system is intended to enable more natural conversations and provide smart assistance to occupants.

Other technology highlights include more than 70 Hyundai Bluelink connected features, over-the-air updates for up to 19 vehicle controllers, and support for multiple regional languages. The SUV also offers more than 500 embedded voice commands, according to the company.

Hyundai Bayon: Launch date and bookings

Hyundai will launch the Bayon in India on October 26, 2026, when it is also expected to announce the SUV's prices and variant details. Bookings are currently open through the company's official website and authorised dealerships for an initial amount of ₹11,000. Deliveries are expected to begin during the festive season.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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