Hyundai Bayon safety features revealed ahead of October 26 launch

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has revealed the safety features of the upcoming Hyundai Bayon ahead of its India launch on October 26, 2026. The new model will come with a reinforced body structure, Level 2 ADAS technology and more than 80 advanced safety features, including over 35 features offered as standard across all variants.

The Hyundai Bayon is built on the Global K Enhanced Platform and is engineered to meet 5-star Indian safety standards, according to the company. Hyundai has not announced an independent crash-test rating for the upcoming model in the latest announcement.

Hyundai Bayon safety features: What to expect

The Hyundai Bayon features a body structure comprising 69% Advanced Multi-Grade High-Strength Steel. This incorporates Hot Stamping, Ultra High Strength Steel, Advanced High Strength Steel and High Strength Steel to improve structural rigidity and occupant protection.

The body structure uses hot-stamped components in critical areas, including the front apron, dashboard, rear floor and side reinforcements. Hyundai says the vehicle's dual-box construction, multiple load paths and ring-type structure are designed to distribute crash energy and reduce the risk of cabin intrusion. Hot-stamped rear-floor side members are also intended to improve protection in rear impacts.

The upcoming SUV will get six airbags as standard, alongside Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and rear parking sensors. Other standard features include three-point seatbelts with reminders, a rollover sensor, a burglar alarm and central locking.

The model will also be equipped with a Surround View Monitor and Blind-spot View Monitor to assist drivers when manoeuvring in tight spaces or navigating areas with limited visibility. All-wheel disc brakes are part of the safety package as well.

Also Read : Hyundai Bayon starts arriving at dealership yards ahead of launch

Hyundai Bayon to get 23 Level 2 ADAS features

One of the key highlights of the Hyundai Bayon is the Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 Pro ADAS suite, which includes 23 driver assistance functions. The system uses three radars and 12 parking sensors to provide additional assistance across highways, city roads, junctions and parking situations.

The ADAS package includes Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist for cars, pedestrians and cyclists, Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Departure Warning. Other features include Driver Attention Warning, Safe Exit Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist.

The Bayon will also feature Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert. Highway Driving Assist and navigation-based Smart Cruise Control functions for curves and designated zones are also part of the package.

Hyundai Bayon engine and transmission options

The Hyundai Bayon will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder MPi petrol engine producing 115 PS and 143.8 Nm of torque. It will be offered with a six-speed manual gearbox and an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

Hyundai Bayon colour options

The company has also confirmed 10 exterior colour options across monotone, matte and dual-tone finishes. These include Titanium Black, Classy Blue, Atlas White, Fiery Red, Golden Bronze and Ecotronic Grey. Dual-tone options will include Atlas White with a black roof and Fiery Red with a black roof, while Titanium Black Matte and Classy Blue Matte will be available in matte finishes.

Hyundai Bayon India launch and booking details

The Hyundai Bayon will be launched in India on October 26, 2026. Customers can book the upcoming model through Hyundai's official website or authorised dealerships by paying a booking amount of ₹11,000. The company is expected to communicate delivery timelines at the time of launch.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: