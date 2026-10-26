Hyundai Bayon Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Variants, Features

Hyundai Bayon Live Launch And Latest Updates: Interior Hyundai is using a dual-tone finish of Black and Olive Grey for the interior. What this does is give a good mix of sense of airiness and sportiness to the cabin. The steering wheel is a two-tone D-cut unit with multi-function buttons on it.

Hyundai Bayon Live Launch And Latest Updates: Exterior Highlights Few of the exterior highlights that the brand has showcased in the presentation at the launch event are H-edge LED DRLs, dual LED projector headlamps, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and a sporty spoiler along with a high mounted stop lamp.

Hyundai Bayon Live Launch And Latest Updates: What are the dimensions of the Hyundai Bayon? Hyundai Bayon measures 4,245 mm in length, has a width of 1,810 mm and a height of 1,605 mm. The ground clearance is rated at 205 mm, while the wheelbase measures 2,600 mm.

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Hyundai Bayon Live Launch And Latest Updates: Hyundai Bayon to get an NVIDIA-accelerated connected cockpit The Hyundai Bayon will feature Hyundai's Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, or ccNC, accelerated by NVIDIA. The system brings connected services, navigation, advanced graphics and controls into a unified interface. Features include online onboard navigation, split-screen functionality and a personalised control panel.

Hyundai Bayon Live Launch And Latest Updates: Hyundai Bayon voice assistant can suggest restaurants and hotels The Bayon's Generative AI Voice Assistant is designed to help occupants with a range of information requests during a journey. These include suggesting restaurants and hotels, preparing travel itineraries, providing weather information and recommending shopping destinations. The system is intended to make in-car interactions more conversational.

Hyundai Bayon Live Launch And Latest Updates: Hyundai Bayon to get an AI-powered voice assistant The Hyundai Bayon will introduce Hyundai Motor India's first Generative AI Voice Assistant. The system features Intelligence by Perplexity and Voice AI powered by SoundHound AI. Hyundai says it is designed to understand conversational requests and provide relevant responses, moving beyond conventional voice systems that rely primarily on predefined commands.

Hyundai Bayon Live Launch And Latest Updates: Hyundai Bayon aims to offer a balanced city and highway driving experience Hyundai says the Bayon has been engineered to deliver smooth and predictable performance across different driving conditions. Its naturally aspirated petrol engine and transmission choices are intended to cater to everyday urban commutes as well as longer highway journeys. The iVT-equipped version also gets additional features aimed at improving responsiveness during overtaking.

Hyundai Bayon Live Launch And Latest Updates: Hyundai Bayon to offer Eco, Normal and Sport drive modes The Bayon will offer three selectable driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. Eco mode is designed to prioritise fuel efficiency, while Normal mode aims to provide a balance between performance and efficiency. Sport mode is intended to deliver a more responsive driving experience.

Hyundai Bayon Live Launch And Latest Updates: Hyundai Bayon to get paddle shifters The Hyundai Bayon will feature steering-mounted paddle shifters, allowing drivers to control transmission responses without taking their hands away from the steering wheel. The feature adds another layer of driver control to the SUV's driving experience.

Hyundai Bayon Live Launch And Latest Updates: Hyundai Bayon iVT to feature Sporty Drive Tech Alongside Dash Boost Mode, the Bayon's iVT option will get Sporty Drive Tech. Hyundai says the technology is designed to offer a sportier and more engaging acceleration experience. Both features are intended to make the automatic version more responsive when driving conditions demand it.

Hyundai Bayon Live Launch And Latest Updates: Hyundai Bayon automatic to get Dash Boost Mode The Hyundai Bayon's iVT-equipped variants will feature Dash Boost Mode, designed to deliver a quicker response when the driver needs to accelerate rapidly. The feature is intended to improve responsiveness during overtaking manoeuvres, according to Hyundai.

Hyundai Bayon Live Launch And Latest Updates: Hyundai says over 6 lakh vehicles have used its 1.5-litre MPi engine The 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine powering the Bayon is already used across multiple Hyundai models in India. According to the automaker, it has sold more than six lakh vehicles equipped with this engine since 2020. Hyundai says the powertrain has an established record of customer acceptance, refinement and everyday usability.

Hyundai Bayon Live Launch And Latest Updates: Transmission options of Hyundai Bayon The Bayon's 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or an iVT automatic transmission. The two options are intended to cater to buyers seeking either greater involvement behind the wheel or the convenience of an automatic transmission for daily driving.

Hyundai Bayon Live Launch And Latest Updates: Hyundai Bayon to get a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine The Hyundai Bayon will launch with a four-cylinder, 1.5-litre MPi naturally aspirated petrol engine. It produces 115 PS of maximum power and 143.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine will send power to the front wheels and will be offered with two transmission options.

Hyundai Bayon Live Launch And Latest Updates: Hyundai Bayon launch today, prices awaited Hyundai Motor India is set to announce prices for the new Bayon SUV today, October 26. The India-spec model will join the company's SUV portfolio with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, manual and automatic transmission options, and a comprehensive suite of technology and safety features. Pre-bookings are currently open for ₹11,000.

Hyundai Bayon Live Launch And Latest Updates: Where will the Bayon slot in Hyundai's lineup? The Bayon will sit between the Venue and Creta in the Hyundai's lineup.