Hyundai Bayon launches tomorrow: What we know about the SUV so far

Hyundai Motor India is set to announce prices for the new Bayon SUV on October 26, positioning it as a fresh contender in the Creta segment. The upcoming model can be pre-booked for ₹11,000 through the company's official website or authorised dealerships. With the Creta moving further up the market, the Bayon is expected to give buyers another option in Hyundai's SUV line-up.

The SUV will initially be offered with a naturally aspirated petrol engine and two transmission options. Its equipment list will include features such as Level 2 ADAS Pro, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

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Petrol engine with two gearbox options

The Hyundai Bayon will launch with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It produces 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, with power sent to the front wheels.

Customers will be able to choose between a six-speed manual gearbox and a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Hyundai has ruled out turbo-petrol and diesel options for now, although a CNG version could be introduced later in the SUV's lifecycle.

Pricing announced tomorrow will determine how the Bayon compares with other SUVs competing in this segment.

Exterior

The 2026 Bayon will feature split headlamps and taillights, with inverted L-shaped elements used for the LED daytime running lights and brake lights. The design also incorporates large dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails and a shark-fin antenna finished in a contrasting colour.

Other exterior details include a dual-tone rear spoiler, faux skid plates and Bayon lettering on the tailgate. Body-coloured door handles and outside rear-view mirrors complete the styling package.

Safety and cabin

Hyundai will equip the Bayon with six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), anti-lock braking system with electronic brake-force distribution (ABS with EBD) and electronic stability control (ESP). Level 2 ADAS Pro will also be part of its equipment list.

Inside, the SUV will get two 10.25-inch screens, a redesigned centre console and dual-tone upholstery. Additional features include powered and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, automatic climate control and an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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