Hyundai Bayon launched at 9.99 lakh in India

Hyundai has launched the Bayon in India at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹9.99 lakh. The new Hyundai Bayon brings a generative AI assistant, a dual-screen cockpit and Level 2 Pro ADAS to Hyundai's lineup. A CNG version is scheduled to arrive in January 2027. The Bayon is positioned between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai's SUV range.

AI-powered technology

The Bayon introduces Hyundai Motor India's first generative AI voice assistant, combining intelligence from Perplexity with voice AI powered by SoundHound AI. It is designed to support natural conversations and provide real-time driving assistance.

The system works alongside an NVIDIA-accelerated Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), more than 70 Bluelink connected features and vehicle over-the-air (OTA) updates. The dashboard features two 12.3-inch curved panoramic displays, while more than 500 embedded voice commands provide access to various functions.

Exterior and cabin features

The SUV gets H-Edge LED daytime running lights, dual LED projector headlamps, a sculpted bonnet, roof rails and a sporty rear spoiler. It also rides on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and offers 205 mm of ground clearance.

Inside, the BAYON features leatherette seats, ambient lighting, soft-touch dashboard inserts, a D-cut steering wheel and dual-tone interior themes. A panoramic sunroof is available as an option.

Its 2,600 mm wheelbase accommodates a claimed 1,050 mm of front legroom and 963 mm of rear legroom. Other comfort features include ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and reclining rear seats. The SUV has a 505-litre boot.

Engine and safety

Power comes from a four-cylinder, 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine producing 115 PS, equivalent to approximately 113 bhp, and 143.8 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual gearbox and an Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT).

The iVT version gets paddle shifters, Eco, Normal and Sport drive modes, Dash Boost Mode for overtaking and Sporty Drive Tech for a more responsive acceleration experience.

Safety equipment includes Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 Pro ADAS, navigation-based Smart Cruise Control and Highway Driving Assist. Built on the Global K Enhanced Platform, the BAYON is engineered for five-star Indian safety standards, according to Hyundai. The company lists more than 80 advanced safety features, with over 35 standard features across the range.

CNG version planned

Hyundai will expand the BAYON lineup with a CNG variant in January 2027. Further details of that version have not been provided.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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