Hyundai Bayon fuel efficiency revealed

The Hyundai Bayon will deliver a fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl with the iVT automatic transmission, with the company yet to reveal the mileage figure for the manual gearbox. The SUV is scheduled to sit between the Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Alcazar in the automaker's India portfolio, offering a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with two transmission options.

Hyundai Bayon: Engine and transmission details

The Hyundai Bayon is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder MPi petrol engine that produces 115 PS of maximum power and 143.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or an intelligent variable transmission (iVT). While the iVT version has a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl, the figure for the manual variant remains undisclosed.

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The automatic transmission is aimed at buyers seeking convenience in everyday driving, particularly in congested urban conditions. The SUV also gets paddle shifters, allowing drivers to manually control the transmission's response when required.

Hyundai has equipped the Bayon with Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes. The SUV also features Dash Boost Mode, which is designed to deliver a sharper acceleration response during overtaking manoeuvres.

Hyundai Bayon: Features and equipment

The Hyundai Bayon gets a dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic display setup, comprising a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment screen. Another key technology feature is a generative AI voice assistant developed with Perplexity, with voice AI powered by SoundHound AI.

The SUV also gets an NVIDIA-accelerated connected car navigation cockpit, more than 70 Bluelink connected features, over-the-air updates and support for more than 500 embedded voice commands.

Other equipment includes leatherette seats, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control and rear AC vents. A panoramic sunroof will also be available on offer.

The Bayon has a 2,600 mm wheelbase and a claimed boot capacity of 505 litres. These dimensions are intended to offer practical cabin and luggage space for everyday commuting and longer journeys.

Hyundai Bayon: Safety features

The Hyundai Bayon will be equipped with Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 Pro advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), navigation-based smart cruise control and highway driving assistance. Hyundai also lists more than 35 standard safety features across the SUV's variants.

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