Hyundai Bayon design sketches revealed, based on 'Art of Steel' philosophy

South Korean automaker Hyundai has unveiled the first design sketches of its upcoming Bayon SUV, offering an early glimpse of the model’s exterior as well as interior. The design preview comes shortly after the company announced the name of its upcoming SUV. As per the company, the Bayon SUV is being built as a global product, with Hyundai previewing the evolving ‘Art of Steel’ design language, combining architectural forms, sharp character lines and clearly defined proportions.

Hyundai has revealed Bayon SUV design sketches, previewing its ‘Art of Steel’ styling, H-Edge lighting and tech-focused cabin. Technical specifications, dimensions and pricing remain undisclosed ahead of its launch.

Hyundai Bayon: Exterior Design

The front sketch highlights an SUV stance, featuring a sculpted hood, prominent wheel arches, a unique H-Edge lighting signature and muscular lower-body elements, creating an SUV presence. Not only that, but the company also highlighted that the Bayon is a lifestyle SUV best suited for urban customers.

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Simon Loasby, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Centre, Hyundai Motor Company, said, “As we introduce Bayon to India, we wanted it to make a confident first impression. Our goal was to create an Intelligent Utility Vehicle, where intelligent technology and thoughtful design come together for modern urban lifestyles. A high-tech interior within a tough exterior. The sculpted hood, bold fender volumes and distinctive H-Edge lighting create a strong and unmistakable presence, giving Bayon a character that feels capable, modern and distinctly its own."

Hyundai Bayon: Interior Sketch

The interior sketch offers a glimpse into the cabin of the Hyundai Bayon, which the company states has been built around the requirements of modern urban lifestyles, with a focus on technology, connectivity and intuitive interaction.

The company describes the cabin as a premium and comfortable environment that combines connected experiences with contemporary technology. However, Hyundai has not yet revealed specific details regarding the equipment list, cabin dimensions or other interior specifications.

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Hyundai Bayon: What we know so far

The company has not disclosed technical specifications, dimensions or pricing of the SUV and is expected to reveal these key details at a later date for the global model. The Hyundai Bayon is going to be positioned as an urban, lifestyle SUV which boasts a rugged exterior design but with a plush, tech-focused interior.

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