Hyundai Bayon confirmed to get 1.5-litre petrol engine, no diesel option

Hyundai Motor India has confirmed that the upcoming Bayon SUV will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, with no diesel powertrain announced for the Indian market. The SUV will make its India debut on October 26, 2026, when the carmaker is also expected to announce its prices. Bookings are currently open for ₹11,000, both online and through authorised Hyundai dealerships. Deliveries are scheduled to begin during the festive season.

The Hyundai Bayon will use a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated MPi petrol engine that produces 115 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox and Hyundai's Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), which is a continuously variable automatic transmission. The engine is also used in the Hyundai Creta.

While the announced powertrain lineup is limited to petrol, Hyundai has not announced any diesel or turbo-petrol option for the Bayon at launch. This means buyers looking for a diesel-powered SUV will have to consider alternatives in the segment.

Hyundai Bayon to focus on technology

Hyundai is positioning the Bayon as an Intelligent Utility Vehicle (IUV), with connected technology and artificial intelligence forming a key part of its appeal. One of its biggest highlights is a generative AI-powered voice assistant, making it the first Hyundai model in India to feature this technology.

The system combines Intelligence by Perplexity with voice technology from SoundHound AI. It is designed to understand conversational queries, allowing occupants to seek information on weather conditions, plan itineraries, find hotels and restaurants, explore nearby shopping destinations and access sports updates.

The SUV will also feature more than 500 embedded voice commands that can operate without an internet connection. These commands support English, Hindi, Hinglish, Tamil, Bengali and Telugu, allowing occupants to access selected vehicle functions through voice controls.

Also Read : Hyundai Aura, Exter, Creta available with up to ₹100,000 festive benefits

Hyundai Bayon interior and features

The cabin gets a digital cockpit comprising two curved 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. Hyundai's NVIDIA-accelerated Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) supports online navigation, split-screen functionality and shortcuts to frequently used controls.

The Bayon will also get Hyundai Bluelink with more than 70 connected features. These include remote vehicle functions, vehicle status information, location services, navigation-related features and smartphone and smartwatch connectivity, alongside safety and security functions. The interface supports 10 regional languages and two international languages.

Another key feature is the provision for over-the-air software updates for up to 19 vehicle controllers. This will allow compatible software improvements and feature enhancements to be delivered remotely, potentially reducing the need for dealership visits for certain updates.

Hyundai is expected to reveal the Bayon's full variant lineup, pricing and other market-specific details at the launch on October 26. The SUV is expected to sit between the Venue and Creta in the carmaker's India lineup, expanding its presence in the compact and midsize SUV space.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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