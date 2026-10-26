Hyundai Bayon CNG confirmed for January 2027

Hyundai Motor India has confirmed that the newly launched Bayon SUV will get a CNG-powered version in January 2027. The upcoming variant will expand the model's powertrain options beyond petrol, targeting buyers looking for lower running costs without moving away from the mid-size SUV segment.

The Hyundai Bayon was launched in India on October 26, 2026, with an introductory starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is currently available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and two transmission options. The addition of a CNG variant is expected to broaden its appeal among private buyers who prioritise fuel costs and daily usability.

Hyundai Bayon CNG: Engine and transmission details

The petrol-powered Hyundai Bayon uses a four-cylinder, 1.5-litre MPi naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 115 PS of maximum power and 143.8 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with a six-speed manual gearbox and an Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT).

Hyundai has not yet revealed the technical specifications of the CNG version, including its power and torque outputs. However, the CNG variant is expected to use the same 1.5-litre engine, with revised output figures to account for the alternative fuel.

The company has also not confirmed whether the Bayon CNG will be offered exclusively with a manual gearbox or whether an automatic transmission option will be available. Details about fuel efficiency, variant availability and pricing are expected to be announced closer to its launch.

The Hyundai Bayon is launched in India at an introductory price of ₹ 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Bayon CNG: What about boot space?

Boot space could be an important consideration for the Bayon CNG, particularly for buyers who intend to use the SUV for family travel. The petrol version has a claimed boot capacity of 505 litres.

The placement of the CNG tank will determine how much luggage space remains available in the upcoming variant. Hyundai has not yet confirmed the tank's location or whether it will use an underbody arrangement to preserve the boot capacity.

An underbody-mounted tank could help retain luggage space, although the final packaging and specifications will need to be confirmed by the automaker.

Hyundai Bayon CNG launch timeline and expected price

Hyundai has confirmed that the Bayon CNG will arrive in January 2027. The company has not announced its prices or the variants that will receive the CNG powertrain.

The CNG version is likely to cost more than its equivalent petrol variant, although the extent of the price difference remains unknown. Its pricing will be an important factor in determining how competitive the SUV is against other CNG-powered models in the segment.

Hyundai has ruled out a diesel powertrain for the Bayon. The company has indicated that offering too many powertrain choices could complicate the product range, with the focus instead on optimising the available options.

With petrol and CNG versions planned, the Bayon will offer buyers a choice between conventional petrol power and a lower-running-cost alternative. More details about the CNG variant's specifications, features and pricing are expected closer to its January 2027 launch.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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