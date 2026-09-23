Hyundai Bayon bookings open ahead of launch in October 2026

South Korean automaker Hyundai has opened bookings for its upcoming Bayon midsize SUV in India, ahead of its expected launch next month. The Bayon will sit between the Venue and Creta in Hyundai’s SUV portfolio and is expected to arrive during the festive season. Interested customers can register their interest through Hyundai’s website or by visiting an authorised dealership.

Hyundai has opened bookings for the 4,200mm Bayon ahead of its India launch, with expected 1.5L petrol and CNG options, i20-inspired interiors, crossover styling and positioning between Venue and Creta

The upcoming SUV is expected to be positioned as a crossover with a length of 4,200 mm. It is also likely to be offered with a 1.5L petrol engine, along with a factory-fitted CNG option. Inside, the Bayon is expected to borrow several design elements from the latest-generation i20.

Hyundai Bayon: Exterior design

The Hyundai Bayon has been spotted testing several times, while the automaker has also released teasers that provide an indication of its exterior design. Unlike traditional boxy SUVs, the Bayon will feature a more crossover-like silhouette. At the front, the SUV gets a split-headlamp arrangement with H-shaped LED daytime running lights positioned towards the top.

The main headlamps are mounted lower on the bumper, which features a rugged-looking skid plate. The front fascia gets creases and prominent contours, while the side profile features a rising window line with a kink around the C-pillar. The Bayon is expected to get pull-type door handles, roof rails and flared wheel arches. At the rear, the SUV gets a slim LED light strip that mirrors the lighting signature at the front. The overall length is expected to be slightly more than four metres, although Hyundai is yet to reveal the exact dimensions.

Hyundai Bayon: Interior and features

The India-spec Bayon is expected to share several interior elements with the fourth-generation Hyundai i20 recently unveiled in Brazil. The dashboard will feature a twin-screen layout, with the digital instrument cluster and infotainment display integrated into a connected housing. The centre console is expected to feature a drop-down panel with physical controls for the HVAC system.

Other design elements, including the four-dot motif on the steering wheel, vertically positioned central air-conditioning vents and door-pad design, are also expected to be similar to the latest i20. The Bayon is expected to come with a comprehensive list of convenience and safety features. However, the exact equipment list and variant-wise features are likely to be announced closer to the launch.

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Hyundai Bayon: Engine and gearbox options

Powering the Bayon is expected to be a 1.5L, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, with it likely to be available with both manual and CVT gearbox options. It is the same basic engine used by the Hyundai Creta, although its specific state of tune for the Bayon has not yet been confirmed. A factory-fitted CNG option is also expected to be offered, with the CNG system likely to use an underbody-mounted tank to preserve cabin and boot space.

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