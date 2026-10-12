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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Bayon Bookings Commence; India Launch Scheduled For October 26

Hyundai Bayon bookings commence; India launch scheduled for October 26

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 12 Oct 2026, 19:01 pm
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  • Hyundai will launch the Bayon in India on October 26, 2026, positioning it as an Intelligent Utility Vehicle. Bookings are open for 11,000. The SUV pairs a 115 PS petrol engine with conversational AI, offline voice commands, dual 12.3-inch displays and connected features.

The Hyundai Bayon will bring a generative AI voice assistant, connected-car technology and a 1.5-litre petrol engine to India.
Hyundai Bayon
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Hyundai Motor India is preparing to introduce the Bayon on October 26, 2026, with technology taking centre stage in its pitch to Indian buyers. The company is positioning the SUV as an Intelligent Utility Vehicle (IUV), built around features that go beyond conventional infotainment and connectivity.

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Bookings have opened at 11,000 online and offline at Hyundai dealerships. The carmaker promises deliveries to commence this festive season. However, Hyundai is yet to announce the SUV's India pricing. The carmaker will reveal final details at the launch.

Engine and gearbox options

Despite its technology-focused positioning, the Bayon will use a familiar petrol setup. Its 1.5-litre, four-cylinder MPi engine produces 115 PS, or around 113 bhp, and 144 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual transmission and Hyundai's Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

Voice assistant by Perplexity

One of the Bayon's key talking points is a generative AI voice assistant, a first for Hyundai Motor India. The system combines Intelligence by Perplexity with voice technology from SoundHound AI.

Rather than limiting interactions to fixed commands, it is designed to respond to conversational questions. Occupants can use it to check weather conditions, plan itineraries, find accommodation and restaurants, discover nearby shopping destinations, or seek sports updates and scores.

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The SUV also has over 500 embedded voice commands that work without an internet connection. These cover functions in English, Hindi, Hinglish, Tamil, Bengali and Telugu, helping drivers operate commonly used features through voice.

Cabin and interior features

The Bayon's dashboard gets two curved 12.3-inch displays for driving information, navigation, entertainment and other vehicle functions. Its NVIDIA-accelerated Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) adds online navigation, split-screen viewing and shortcuts for frequently used controls.

Hyundai Bluelink brings more than 70 connected features to the SUV. These include remote vehicle controls, vehicle status information, location services, navigation-related functions, smartphone and smartwatch connectivity, and safety and security features. The interface supports 10 regional languages and two international languages.

Up to 19 vehicle controllers can receive over-the-air software updates, allowing certain improvements and feature enhancements to be delivered remotely. This could reduce workshop visits for some software-related updates.

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First Published Date: 12 Oct 2026, 19:01 pm IST
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Hyundai Bayon launching soon. You can get it at ₹12,900/month

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