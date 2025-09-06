Hyundai Aura SX trim upgraded with new features, prices hiked by 9,000

Hyundai Motor India has updated the Aura SX variant with new features. The new Hyundai Aura SX now packs more features than before, and is priced at ₹8.24 lakh for the petrol manual, while the CNG version is priced at ₹9.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Notably, the Aura SX is now ₹9,000 more expensive than before, with the addition of the features onboard.

The Hyundai Aura SX is now ₹ 9,000 more expensive than before with additional features onboard, priced from an ex-showroom ₹ 8.24 lakh onwards.

Hyundai Aura SX: New Features

The Hyundai Aura SX trim now comes with a host of new features, including projector headlamps, automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera with static guidelines, smart key with push-button start/stop, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The update aims to make the Aura better equipped against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze in the segment.

The Hyundai Aura SX is available with a petrol-manual and CNG-manual options

Hyundai Aura: Specifications

Power on the Hyundai Aura SX comes from the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Hyundai also offers an AMT option with the same powertrain. Meanwhile, the Aura CNG uses a detuned version of the engine tuned for 68 bhp and 95 Nm, paired with only a 5-speed manual transmission.

While prices have been announced, it’s unclear if it factors in the recently announced GST rate cut. That said, Hyundai is yet to announce a reduction in prices across its model lineup under the new GST reform. The automaker is expected to roll out the same soon. Meanwhile, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Renault, and Mercedes-Benz have announced passing on benefits to customers with effect from September 22, 2025, onwards. Hyundai also introduced the Creta, Alcazar, Creta Electric, and i20 special editions recently, right in time for the festive season.

