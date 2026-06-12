Hyundai Aura gets price hike of ₹5,700 for select variants

South Korean automaker Hyundai has hiked the prices of its sub-compact sedan, the Aura , in India by ₹5,700 for select variants. This comes on the back of the price hike which was implemented on June 1, 2026. The automaker has increased the prices of the Hyundai Creta N Line and i20 N Line , along with other models

Hyundai has increased prices of select Aura variants by ₹ 5,700, while some remain unchanged. The automaker also raised prices of the Creta N Line by up to ₹ 1,700 and i20 N Line by ₹ 6,700

Hyundai Aura Price Hike

The Hyundai Aura gets a price hike of ₹5,700 on select variants, including S MT, SX MT, S MT (CNG), Corporate MT (CNG), SX (O) MT, SX+ AMT and SX MT (CNG). Additionally, the price of a few variants, including E MT, S AMT and E MT (CNG), remains unchanged.

The S MT, post the revision, boasts a price tag of ₹6,91,200 (ex-showroom), an increase from its previous price of ₹6,85,500 (ex-showroom). The SX MT, post the revision, is priced at ₹7,69,700 (ex-showroom), an increase from its previous price of ₹7,64,000 (ex-showroom).

Additionally, the SX (O) variant gets a price tag of ₹8,15,700 (ex-showroom), which was previously priced at ₹8,10,000 (ex-showroom). The SX+ AMT variant of the Hyundai Aura gets a new price tag of ₹8,34,700 (ex-showroom), an increase from the previous price tag of ₹8,29,000 (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Next-gen Hyundai Creta spied with new LED tail lamps

The CNG variants that received price hikes include S MT, Corporate MT and SX MT, which boast a revised price tag of ₹7,81,700 (ex-showroom), ₹7,90,700 (ex-showroom) and ₹8,59,700 (ex-showroom), respectively. The prices have increased from the previous ₹7,76,000 (ex-showroom), ₹7,85,000 (ex-showroom) and ₹8,55,000 (ex-showroom).

Hyundai i20 N Line and Creta N Line Price Increase

Moreover, the company has increased the prices of performance-oriented vehicles, the i20 N Line and Creta N Line. The Creta N Line got a price hike of up to ₹1,700, whereas the i20 N Line received a price hike of up to ₹6,700.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: