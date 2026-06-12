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Hyundai Aura gets price hike of 5,700 for select variants

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Jun 2026, 10:42 am
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Hyundai has increased prices of select Aura variants by 5,700, while some remain unchanged. The automaker also raised prices of the Creta N Line by up to 1,700 and i20 N Line by 6,700

Hyundai Aura gets price hike of ₹5,700 for select variants
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South Korean automaker Hyundai has hiked the prices of its sub-compact sedan, the Aura, in India by 5,700 for select variants. This comes on the back of the price hike which was implemented on June 1, 2026. The automaker has increased the prices of the Hyundai Creta N Line and i20 N Line, along with other models

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Hyundai Aura Price Hike

The Hyundai Aura gets a price hike of 5,700 on select variants, including S MT, SX MT, S MT (CNG), Corporate MT (CNG), SX (O) MT, SX+ AMT and SX MT (CNG). Additionally, the price of a few variants, including E MT, S AMT and E MT (CNG), remains unchanged.

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The S MT, post the revision, boasts a price tag of 6,91,200 (ex-showroom), an increase from its previous price of 6,85,500 (ex-showroom). The SX MT, post the revision, is priced at 7,69,700 (ex-showroom), an increase from its previous price of 7,64,000 (ex-showroom).

Additionally, the SX (O) variant gets a price tag of 8,15,700 (ex-showroom), which was previously priced at 8,10,000 (ex-showroom). The SX+ AMT variant of the Hyundai Aura gets a new price tag of 8,34,700 (ex-showroom), an increase from the previous price tag of 8,29,000 (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Next-gen Hyundai Creta spied with new LED tail lamps

The CNG variants that received price hikes include S MT, Corporate MT and SX MT, which boast a revised price tag of 7,81,700 (ex-showroom), 7,90,700 (ex-showroom) and 8,59,700 (ex-showroom), respectively. The prices have increased from the previous 7,76,000 (ex-showroom), 7,85,000 (ex-showroom) and 8,55,000 (ex-showroom).

Hyundai i20 N Line and Creta N Line Price Increase

Moreover, the company has increased the prices of performance-oriented vehicles, the i20 N Line and Creta N Line. The Creta N Line got a price hike of up to 1,700, whereas the i20 N Line received a price hike of up to 6,700.

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First Published Date: 12 Jun 2026, 10:42 am IST
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