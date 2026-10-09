Hyundai Aura, Exter, Creta available with up to 100,000 festive benefits

Hyundai has introduced its festive season offer, christened Super Delight Days, under which the South Korean carmaker is offering benefits worth up to ₹100,000 for models like the Aura , Exter , Creta , etc. The Hyundai Aura sub-compact sedan is available with benefits worth up to ₹30,000. The Hyundai Exter SUV is available with benefits worth up to ₹50,000.

Hyundai is offering up to ₹ 100,000 in benefits for its cars like Aura, Exter, and Creta under the automaker's Super Delight Days.

The Hyundai Creta, one of the bestselling SUVs in India for a long time, which happens to be the leading revenue churner for the automaker, is available with up to ₹100,000 in benefits under the festive offer scheme.

The benefits include cash discounts, exchange offers, scrappage offers, financing offers, etc. Interested customers can check more details by visiting their nearest Hyundai authorised dealerships. With these offers, the car manufacturer is expecting to see a sales surge during this festive season.

In an attempt to ramp up its festive sales, Hyundai has built up a 4-5 weeks of inventory across its dealer network. The OEM is proactively preparing its operations, dealer network and supply chain to cater to customer demand across the country during the festive season.

Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “The festive season continues to be a key growth driver for the Indian automotive industry, and we have been proactively preparing our operations, dealer network and supply chain to effectively cater to customer demand across the country."

He also added that over the past few months, the company has strengthened its dealer inventory, optimised logistics and enhanced product availability across the OEM's network to support timely deliveries and a seamless customer experience. Garg shared that Hyundai Motor India Ltd has proactively built dealer inventory ahead of the festive season, with inventory levels of 4-5 weeks across its network, to effectively cater to anticipated festive demand. "Our focus remains on maintaining the right balance between fulfilling existing customer bookings and ensuring adequate stock availability at dealerships to maximise retail conversions during the festive period," he added.

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