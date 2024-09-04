Hyundai Aura CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Tigor: Which one is best for you

The CNG market in India is in full bloom, and demand for CNG-powered cars has never seen better times. With the country moving away from smaller diesel engines, carmakers have started racing to offer some exciting options running on CNG. Hyundai has stirred this competition further with its recent update to the Aura CNG lineup.

In this comparative analysis, we'll pit the Hyundai Aura CNG, Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG, and Tata Tigor CNG against each other. We will look at their prices, fuel efficiencies, performances, features, and overall value propositions that will help you choose the best fitting in the segment of CNG sedans according to your needs and preferences.

Hyundai Aura CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Tigor: Price

Prices for all three variants-the Hyundai Aura CNG, Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG, and TataTigor CNG-start at different price brackets. The Aura has the most affordable base price of ₹7.48 lakh, while the Tigor has a starting price of ₹7.75 lakh. The Dzire, however, is available in only two variants, its starting price being ₹8.44 lakh.

Tigor AMT's starting price is ₹8.85 lakh for automatic transmission. Overall, Aura provides the most affordable entry point for budget buyers, but consideration shall be kept for the fact that Tigor has the option of both manual and automatic transmission.

Hyundai Aura CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Tigor: Specs

All three models, Hyundai Aura CNG, Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG, and Tata Tigor CNG, have efficient engines that are intended to reach a fine balance between power and fuel efficiency. Aura comes with a 1.2-liter 4-cylinder engine that produces 69 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, with a claimed fuel economy of 28.4 km/kg.

For CNG mode, the Dzire's 4-cylinder unit is capable of churning out 77.4 bhp with a peak torque of 98.5 Nm, promising 31.12 km/kg. Tigor sports a 3-cylinder engine that puts out 73.4 bhp and 95 Nm of torque in CNG mode. Fuel efficiency is in the range of 26.49 km/kg-manual to 28.06 km/kg-AMT.

Hyundai Aura CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Tigor: Features

While earlier, the Hyundai Aura CNG was sold in only a single variant, now the variant count has increased to three, including the latest Hy CNG E in addition to the S and SX variants. Its rivals, the Dzire and Tigor CNG, are offered on higher trims with more features, but its base E variant at least makes it more accessible.

The Aura CNG E is a base model that comes fitted with features including front power windows, driver seat height adjustment, adjustable rear seat headrests, 3.5-inch instrument cluster with multi-information display and distinctive Z-shaped LED taillamps. Maruti Dzire and the Tata Tigor are offered from the mid trim onwards.

