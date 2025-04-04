Hyundai announces benefits up to 70,000 on the i20, Venue, Exter and Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai India has announced discounts on its hatchback and compact SUV models including the i20, Venue, Exter and the Grand i10 NIOS, for the month of April. The Korean car maker earlier announced that it will be hiking prices across its products in April. However, it is currently offering benefits of up to ₹70,000 and urging customers to grab the benefits before the prices are hiked.

These benefits include offers like cash discounts, exchange discounts and scrappage bonus. These discounts will be applicable till April 30th.

Hyundai Exter discount

The Exter is a popular compact SUV from Hyundai, competing with rivals like the Tata Punch. Currently, the Exter offers the least benefits of the lot totalling ₹50,000 off the ex-showroom price. This SUV ranges from ₹5.99 lakh to ₹10.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the Hyundai Exter is a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, paired with either a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. There is also a CNG variant available, which produces 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, featuring dual-cylinder CNG technology for extra cargo space.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta becomes highest selling model in March 2025

Hyundai Venue discount

The Hyundai Venue stands out with up to ₹70,000 in benefits through this offer. It has an ex- showroom price starting at ₹7.94 lakh and going up to ₹13.62 lakh and is available in seven trim levels with three engine options. The Venue is equipped with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. A 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is also available, generating 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre variant comes with a five-speed manual transmission while the turbocharged engine features a choice between a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT gearbox. A 1.5-litre diesel engine is offered as well delivering 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Watch: Hyundai Creta EV review | India’s best-selling SUV goes electric | Range, Battery, Price expectation

Hyundai i20 discount

Hyundai's sporty hatchback, the i 20, offers benefits up to ₹65,000. Its pricing ranges from ₹7.04 lakh to ₹11.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The i20 is especially popular among younger audiences and comes with a 1.2-litre Kappa engine available with two transmission choices. This engine generates a peak power of 86.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm and torque of 114.7 Nm at 4,200 rpm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual or an intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

Also Read : New Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 6 N Line unveiled at Seoul Mobility Show 2025

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS discount

Hyundai is also providing discounts on the Grand i10 NIOS hatchback in addition to the Venue, i20 and Exter. The Grand i10 NIOS is Hyundai' s smallest model in India, priced between ₹5.98 lakh and ₹8.38 lakh (ex- showroom). In April, buyers can enjoy benefits up to ₹68,000.

The Grand i10 NIOS features a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 81 bhp at 6,000 rpm and delivers 113.8 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual and a smart automatic AMT.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: