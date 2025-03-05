Hyundai announces benefits up to 53,000 on the i20, Venue, Exter and Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai India has announced discounts on its hatchback and compact SUV models including the i20 , Venue , Exter and the Grand i10 NIOS for the month of March. The Korean car maker is offering benefits of up to ₹53,000. These benefits include offers like cash discounts, exchange discounts and corporate benefits. The discounts will be applicable throughout March and an additional scrappage bonus can also be availed over this discount with a valid certificate.

Hyundai Exter discount

The Exter is a fairly popular compact SUV from the Hyundai stable and it rivals other similar options in the market including the Tata Punch. The Hyundai Exter has attracted the least benefits amounting to ₹35,000 on the ex-showroom prices of the car. The Exter is priced between ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹10.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine generating 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm, paired with either a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. Additionally, the Exter comes with a CNG variant, producing 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm, and features dual-cylinder CNG technology for improved cargo space.

Hyundai Venue discount

Hyundai Venue gets benefits of ₹45,000 as a part of this offer. The Hyundai Venue, which currently starts at ₹7.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹13.62 lakh (ex-showroom), is available across seven trim levels with three engine options.

The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit generates 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque while the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre unit gets paired with either a five-speed manual transmission, while the turbo petrol engine gets an option for a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer produces 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai i20 discounts

A sporty hatchback from Hyundai in India, the i20, gets benefits of ₹50,000. The Hyundai i20 is priced between ₹7.04 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹11.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

The i20 is one of the most popular hatchbacks among the youth and it is offered with a 1.2-litre Kappa engine with two transmission options. This unit makes a maximum of 86.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm along with 114.7 Nm @ 4,200 rpm. The gearbox can be a five-speed manual or an iVT.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS discounts

In addition to the Venue and Exter, Hyundai is also offering benefits on its Grand i10 NIOS hatchback. The Grand i10 NIOS is the smallest model from the car maker in India. The pricing of the Grand i10 NIOS ranges between ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹8.38 lakhs (ex-showroom). In March, the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is being offered with benefits of up to ₹53,000.

The Grand i10 NIOS is also offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 81 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. There are two transmission options on offer, including a 5-speed manual or a smart auto AMT.

