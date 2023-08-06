Hyundai and Kia recall over 91,000 cars over fire risks in US. Know more

Hyundai and Kia together have recalled more than 91,000 new cars in the US owing to fire risks arising from faulty electrical components, Reuters has reported. The report claims that about 52,000 Hyundai cars and nearly 40,000 Kia cars have been recalled for the issue. It also reveals that the affected models in the recall campaign include the 2023-2024 Hyundai Palisade, 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Elantra, and Hyundai Kona. For Kia, the 2023-2024 Seltos and 2023 Soul and Sportage vehicles have been recalled under the campaign.

Both the South Korean auto manufacturers have advised the owners of the possibly affected vehicles to park the vehicles outside and away from structures until the repairs are completed, reveals the report. Hyundai and Kia reportedly discovered a potential fault in the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly's electronic controllers. The report states that the damaged electrical components may result in overheating, which may lead to a fire. In addition to the fire risk, the heat damage could also trigger a short circuit impacting other onboard vehicle controllers.

Hyundai and Kia have reportedly received six and four cases respectively involving thermal issues. However, both the South Korean auto manufacturers have claimed that there were no accidents or injuries involved in those accidents. The report further stated that the owners of the affected vehicles will be notified in late September this year and dealers will inspect and replace the faulty oil pump controllers as required free of charge.

The recall document from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals that Hyundai has advised its dealers to provide rental cars to the concerned affected vehicle owners until the recall fixes are completed. Also, the automakers reportedly asked the drivers or owners to avoid driving and tow the vehicle to the nearest dealers in case they detect a burning or melting odour.

