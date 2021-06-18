Hyundai Alcazar vs Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus: Specs comparison

Hyundai is ready to launch its Alcazar SUV in India today. It is one of the big launches from the South Korean auto major in the Indian market in recent times. The Hyundai Alcazar will sit above Creta, the bestselling model of the brand in the Indian market.

Like the rest of the world, SUVs are witnessing a surging demand in India as well. This is the reason why several automakers are focusing on this segment lately. Also, a new trend has emerged in this segment. The three-row SUVs are gaining prominence lately. Hyundai Alcazar is thew latest entrant in this segment.

Hyundai Alcazar will compete with rivals such as Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus upon launch. Here is a comparison between these three SUVs.

Colours:

Hyundai Alcazar will be available in both single-tone and dual-tone colour options. The single-tone colour options include Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Titan Grey and Typhoon Silver. Dual-tone colour options on the other hand are Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof.

Tata Safari is available in five different single-tone colour options. These are - Royale Blue, Tropical Mist, Daytona Grey, Orcus White and Tropical Mist Adventure.

MG Hector Plus on the other hand is available in six different single-tone colour options and two dual-tone colour choice as well. The single-tone colour choices are - Starry Sky Blue, Glaze Red, Burgundy Red, Starry Black, Candy White and Aurora Silver. Dual-tone paint themes are - Glaze Red with Black roof and Candy White with Black roof.

Variants:

Hyundai Alcazar will be available in both six and seven-seater options. It comes in three different variant options - Prestige, Platinum and Signature.

Tata Safari is available in variants like XE, XM, XMA, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+, XZA, and XZA+ options. This one too comes in both six and seven-seater seating layouts.

MG Hector Plus is also available in both six-seater and seven-seater options. The six-seater Hector Plus comes available in three variants - Super, Smart and sharp. The seven-seater model gets Style, Super, Smart and Select variants.

Engine and transmission:

Hyundai Alcazar gets both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol model gets a 2.0-litre engine. This is the same engine available in Hyundai Tucson SUV. The engine churns out 152 hp of power and 191 Nm of torque. The diesel model gets the same 1.5-litre engine that works under the hood of Creta. It churns out 115 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Both the petrol and diesel models of Alcazar gets six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options.

Tata Safari is available with a diesel engine. The Kryotec 2.0-litre turbocharged engine is capable of churning out 167 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. There is a six-speed automatic unit on offer as well.

MG Hector Plus is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. There is a petrol hybrid model as well. Petrol powered MG Hector Plus gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that pumps out 143 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque. The engine is available with transmission options of a six-speed manual gearbox, a DCT and a CVT as well.

The petrol-hybrid model is available with a six-speed manual gearbox. The diesel model gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel motor clubbed with a six-speed manual transmission. This engine kicks out 167 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque.